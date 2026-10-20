Ghana/Cote d'Ivoire: Black Starlets Face Côte d'Ivoire in Wafu Zone B U-17 Semi-Final

Ghana's national male U-17 side, the Black Starlets, have advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing 2026 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship, where they will face their Ivorian counterparts tomorrow.

The Black Starlets maintained their unbeaten run in the championship after playing out a goalless draw against hosts Burkina Faso in their final Group A fixture in Ouagadougou on Friday, while Côte d'Ivoire secured second place in Group B following a 1-1 draw against Nigeria on Saturday.

The two West African powerhouses at this level will lock horns in the first semi-final tomorrow at 4:00 p.m., with a place in the final and qualification for next year's U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco at stake.

Coach Kassim Ocansey's side amassed seven points from three matches, recording victories over Togo and Benin before holding hosts Burkina Faso to a draw in their final group fixture. Ghana scored four goals and conceded just one to finish top of their group.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ghana will now aim to maintain their unbeaten record against Côte d'Ivoire and secure qualification for the continental tournament in Morocco.

They will also be determined to reach the final as they continue their quest for the WAFU Zone B U-17 title.

The semi-final presents a defining moment in Ghana's campaign, as defeat would mean missing out on qualification for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Ocansey and his players are well aware of the stern test their Ivorian opponents will pose.

However, Ghanaians will be hoping for a strong performance from the team tomorrow to preserve their unbeaten run and secure qualification for the tournament in Morocco before turning their attention to the championship final.