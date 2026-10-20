Nigeria: Kwara Doctors Among Least Paid in Nigeria, Says NMA

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kwara Chapter, has expressed concern that Kwara doctors are among the least paid in the country.

The Chairman, Dr Suleiman Rotimi stated this on Monday in Ilorin while speaking at a news conference organised as part of the activities for the 2026 Physician's Week.

The theme of the week is entitled: "Securing The Future of Medicine in Nigeria."

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Rotimi raised concerns over manpower shortages, poor welfare, excessive workload and alleged unauthorised salary deductions affecting doctors in the state.

According to him, some general hospitals have only a few doctors, forcing them to work long hours and increasing the risk of burnout.

"The doctors are underpaid, overworked and over-deducted.

"Some doctors have between N30,000 and N50,000 deducted from their monthly salaries, despite unpaid allowances and poor remuneration," he lamented.

The NMA-Kwara chairman appealed to the state government to address the issues urgently, stating that "Nigeria's doctor-to-patient ratio is about one doctor to more than 9,000 patients, with the situation worse in some parts of Kwara."

"The recommendations from World Health Organisation is one doctor to 600 patients," he said.

On the ongoing industrial dispute involving doctors in Kwara, Rotimi said the association had engaged the state government and other stakeholders but remains open to dialogue.

"When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers. The patients are the ones suffering from this," he said.

He also called for improved mental health support, confidential medical services, safer workplaces, and protection against violence, adding that doctors should be allowed to seek help without stigma.

Similarly, he advocated that doctors should explore the use of telemedicine, artificial intelligence and robotics, while observing that these innovations will complement and help professionals in the medical field.

He noted that technology could help specialists reach underserved communities while maintaining clinical oversight.

The NMA chairman also urged the government to improve doctors' pay, working conditions, training, research opportunities, and infrastructure to reduce the migration of Nigerian doctors abroad.

He called for collective action to build a healthcare system where doctors work in safe and dignified conditions and patients receive quality care.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the activities organised for the physician week include scientific conferences and NMA Charity Day. (NAN)