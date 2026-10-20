Nigeria: NAF Airstrike Kills ISWAP Leaders in Lake Chad

19 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has neutralised key figures of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in a precision air strike in the Lake Chad region.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Monday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the operation was conducted under the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), on an identified terrorist hideout on Monday.

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He said the operation underscored the NAF's sustained commitment to degrading terrorist networks, disrupting their logistics and enhancing security in the North-East.

According to him, preliminary post-strike assessments indicate that several prominent ISWAP fighters were neutralised.

He revealed that those neutralised include key figures within the group's security structure and leadership council, like Jindullah, the Chief Security Guard and confidant of Abu Saleem, as well as Abul Kissa, a member of ISWAP Shura Council.

Ejodame said the strike also destroyed logistical assets including boat engines and motorcycles believed to support the group's movement and operational activities.

"The operation demonstrates the NAF's intense effort to conduct intelligence-led precision strikes against terrorist enclaves concealed within difficult terrain.

"By neutralising key operatives and destroying critical logistical resources, the strike delivers a significant setback to ISWAP's operational capability, further constraining its ability to coordinate activities and threaten vulnerable communities," he said.

The NAF spokesman quoted the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, as reaffirming the NAF's resolve to sustain decisive air operations against terrorist networks.

Aneke said the operations were in support of ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability across the country.

(NAN)

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