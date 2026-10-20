Nigeria: 'It's Easier You Put Me in Prison Than Take My Phone Away' - Dangote

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote has said he would rather be imprisoned than have his phone taken away, describing losing access to the device as a "no-go area".

Dangote made the remark at an event in Lagos where he unveiled his "Vision 2030" plan for Africa's industrial revolution.

During the event, the billionaire businessman was asked to choose between spending one week without his phone or giving up access to his private jet.

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Responding to the question, Dangote said he would find it more difficult to part with his phone than his private jet.

"Ah... I think it's easier you put me in prison than to take my phone away. So, you know, I mean taking my phone away is no-go area, okay?"

The industrialist also revealed that he has more than 13,000 contacts saved on his phone, highlighting the importance of the device in maintaining his extensive network of personal and professional relationships.

"I know that would be almost... my number -- I have that number since... Twitter... I have more than 13,000 contacts on my phone."

Reacting to the size of his contact list, Dangote added that he rarely blocks people, suggesting that this has contributed to the large number of contacts on his device.

"Wow. Wow. I hardly... I don't like blocking people, so a lot of people"

His comments offer a glimpse into how the billionaire uses his phone to maintain connections, even as he oversees business interests spanning manufacturing, cement, fertiliser, oil refining and other sectors across Africa.

Dangote is the president and chief executive of Dangote Group, one of Africa's largest industrial conglomerates.

Vanguard News