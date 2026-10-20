Nigeria: Fire Razes 15 Shops in Oyo

At least 15 shops were razed by fire at the popular Bodija foodstuffs market in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Monday, destroying property and valuables worth millions of naira.

The Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Fire Services Reform and Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He attributed the incident to a suspected electrical fault in one of the affected shops, adding that the timely arrival of firefighters helped to stop further spread of the inferno.

The statement read, "The firefighting crew, led by Assistant Chief Fire Superintendent Bamidele, promptly mobilised and responded to the scene. On arrival, the crew discovered that 15 out of a row of 44 shops had been engulfed by flames and thick smoke billowing from the affected premises.

"The firefighters immediately commenced firefighting operations and successfully brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading beyond where the fire was met.

"The fire was curtailed without serious damage to the affected shops. The suspected cause of the fire incident was the surge from faulty electrical wiring."

Akinwande stressed the importance of installing and maintaining functional fire extinguishers in commercial buildings, shops and homes to enable occupants to contain fires at their early stages.