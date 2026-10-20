Nigeria: Lagos - 2 Burnt As Tanker Falls Off Otedola Bridge

20 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Two people have sustained severe burns after a diesel-laden tanker plunged from Otedola Bridge in Lagos and caught fire beneath the bridge.

Though the victims were rescued by emergency responders, some witnesses claimed that the chances of their survival were slim as a result of the injuries sustained in the fire.

The victims were evacuated to the Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Toll-Gate, for immediate medical attention.

It was learnt that the injured victims were trapped in the inferno after the tanker exploded.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in a statement on Monday, confirmed the incident.

It said its emergency response team worked with other agencies to extricate the victims from the danger zone.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's Rescue Unit subsequently transported the injured victims to the medical facility for treatment.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, in the statement, commended the emergency responders for their swift intervention, which facilitated the rescue and evacuation of the victims.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

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