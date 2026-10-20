Nigeria: Farmers-Herders Clash - FCT Community Leaders Warned Against Shielding Perpetrators

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned traditional rulers, community leaders and youth groups against shielding perpetrators of farmers-herders clashes in Gwagwalada Area Council, insisting that those responsible must be brought to justice.

Three people were killed and several shops and goods burnt at the Paikon-Kore village market in the violence, which began on Saturday afternoon and continued until Sunday morning.

The Director of Security in the office of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, gave the warning on Monday at a stakeholders' meeting convened by the Gwagwalada Area Council chairman, Kasim Mohammed Ikwa, following the clash in Paikon-Kore on Saturday.

He said community leaders must cooperate with security agencies to identify instigators and prevent further violence, warning that the administration would no longer tolerate a conspiracy of silence.

The security director urged traditional rulers, village and district heads, Fulani leaders and youth groups to work together to restore peace, adding that failure to address the crisis could force security agencies to take tougher measures.

The council chairman, Ikwa, blamed recurring clashes on pressure on farmland, population growth and development in Paikon-Kore.

He urged Fulani and youth leaders to organise sensitisation programmes on peaceful coexistence.