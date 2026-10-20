Nigeria: Baba-Ahmed Accuses Tinubu's Govt of Neglecting Northerners

National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of humiliating and neglecting Northerners, warning supporters of the President against attempting to buy votes with money.

Baba-Ahmed, in a post on his Facebook page, challenged political leaders from Northern states who support the president to explain their stance to the electorate.

"What will the leaders of the campaign to bring back Tinubu and the APC, especially those from Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Kwara, Kaduna, Plateau, Kogi, and Nasarawa states, tell the people?" he asked.

The PRP national chairman urged Northerners to defend their dignity and reject attempts to influence their political choices through financial inducements.

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"We will show them that we, too, are human beings with dignity. If we reject the APC and Tinubu, nobody should dare manipulate the election results," he said.

Baba-Ahmed also challenged supporters of the president to defend their political position, declaring that the contest ahead of the election should be open to all sides.

"As for those supporting Tinubu and the APC, you are welcome. We are here, and you are there. Let the contest begin," he wrote.

He concluded his post with a prayer for Nigerians to be delivered from oppressive leaders.

However, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Information, Ahmed Maiyaki, has defended Tinubu's supporters, declaring that they will campaign for the president's re-election without fear. Reacting to Baba-Ahmed's post, Maiyaki expressed confidence that Tinubu would win the 2027 presidential election.

"We are fully prepared, and we will campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu without fear or doubt. And, God willing, Tinubu will win the election," he said.

"Campaign for your candidate and allow others to do the same. Don't be divisive," Maiyaki added.