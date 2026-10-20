Nigeria: Military Air Strikes Neutralise 103 Terrorists in North-East

The Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has reported the neutralisation of 103 terrorists and the destruction of several logistics hubs and storage facilities in seven precision air strikes conducted across its area of operations between October 10 and 18, 2026.

The military said the intelligence-led operations targeted Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, their leadership structures and logistics networks in parts of Borno and Adamawa states.

The OPHK spokesperson, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the operations involved coordinated deployments of Nigerian Army Aviation, the Nigerian Army Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (NARPAS) Regiment and Air Component assets.

He said the operations were aimed at dismantling terrorist networks, disrupting their logistics and denying them freedom of action.

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According to Goni, the seven strikes targeted terrorist locations around Gudumbali in Guzamala Local Government Area (LGA) on October 10; Badu in Monguno LGA on October 11; Mairari in Guzamala and an area east of Badu on October 13; and Duste Uku in Gombi LGA of Adamawa State on October 16.

Another operation was conducted on October 18 against the alternate residence of Abu Saleem, identified by the military as the ISWAP Wali of South Lake Chad, in the Arina Woje area of Monguno LGA, Borno State.

Strike Targets ISWAP Leader's Residence

Goni said the October 18 operation followed intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance activities targeting Abu Saleem's alternate residence.

He said subsequent human intelligence confirmed the neutralisation of Jindullah, described as a prominent ISWAP fighter who reportedly served as Abu Saleem's chief security guard.

The intelligence also confirmed the death of Abul Kissa, identified as a member of the group's Shura Council, alongside other prominent fighters at the targeted premises.

According to the spokesperson, the strike destroyed the structure and key logistics assets, including nine boat engines and several motorcycles stored there.

He said the operation also disrupted the terrorists' concealment arrangements in the forested area, further undermining their ability to use the location as a safe haven.

Air Strike Hits Gathering of Over 100 Terrorists

The military also reported a significant strike on October 13, when a Guardian air asset tracked a group of 16 terrorists from the Mairari axis to a gathering of more than 100 terrorists accompanied by several motorcycles.

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Goni said the gathering was located approximately 23 kilometres east of Badu and 19 kilometres west of Monguno LGA.

He said a subsequent precision strike resulted in the assessed neutralisation of approximately 30 terrorists, although the extent of damage to the motorcycles could not be confirmed.

The remaining operations targeted terrorist elements and facilities around Gudumbali, Badu, Mairari and Duste Uku.

Goni said the seven strikes collectively resulted in the reported neutralisation of 103 terrorists and the destruction of several logistics hubs and storage facilities, significantly disrupting ISWAP's operational capabilities and capacity to sustain its activities.

He attributed the reported successes to intelligence-led operations and coordination among Nigerian Army Aviation, NARPAS, the Air Component and ground forces.

The spokesperson said Operation Hadin Kai would sustain the operational momentum to degrade terrorist capabilities, disrupt command structures, deny insurgents safe havens and advance efforts to restore lasting peace and security across the North-East.

Vanguard Newspaper