Nigeria: $2.1m Alleged Land Deal - Why We Took Wike's Son to EFCC - Claimants

...as court adjourns case to Dec 1

ABUJA--TWO firms have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the alleged role of Jordan Nyesom-Wike, son of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in a disputed $2.1 million land transaction.

The petitioners, Safwan Garba GY and GY Global Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited, through their lawyers, raised allegations of fraud, obtaining by false pretences, criminal misappropriation and conversion.

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Speaking with journalists at the Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, the claimants' counsel, Mr. Ibrahim Waru, lamented that although the anti-graft agency had acknowledged receipt of the petition, it had yet to act on it.

According to Waru, while the civil aspect of the matter is already pending before the High Court of the FCT, the petition was filed to enable the EFCC to investigate the alleged criminal elements.

He said his clients had attached to the petition a proof of evidence, including correspondence and WhatsApp exchanges, to establish that the money was allegedly handed over to Wike's son at a house in Gwarinpa on September 26, 2025, in the presence of two witnesses.

The petition, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard, read: "We have our client's firm instructions to submit this petition against Jordan Nyesom-Wike for the alleged offences of fraud, obtaining by false pretence, criminal misappropriation and conversion to the tune of $2.1million, perpetrated against our client.

"Our client met Jordan Nyesom-Wike in London, following which the two developed a rapport.

"Upon returning to Nigeria about three months ago, Jordan met with our client. He promised to facilitate the acquisition of land within the FCT, based on his prior representations that he routinely provided such facilitation and that he had his father's knowledge and approval, as the Honourable Minister of the FCT.

"To strengthen these representations, Jordan placed a telephone call to his father in the presence of our client, ostensibly informing him of the intended transaction.

"Jordan, thereafter, assured our client that he could secure 30 hectares of land in Katampe and 30 hectares in Guzape.

"Jordan demanded and received the sum of $2million as the fee he would deliver to his father, the Honourable Minister, to facilitate the land allocation.

"Additionally, our client paid $100,000 to Jordan as his personal facilitation fee.

"These amounts were paid in cash, at the insistence of Jordan Nyesom-Wike, in the presence of the following witnesses: Adamu Sani and Aliyu Sarki. Jordan was accompanied by one Onor Sandy, whom he introduced as his friend and associate.

"Jordan promised to deliver the land allocations within one month. After receiving the funds, he failed to deliver on the agreement and became incommunicado.

"The UK phone number he provided is no longer reachable, and all attempts by our client, including through individuals known to the Minister, to establish contact with him have failed.

"Based on the foregoing, our client reasonably believes that Jordan Nyesom-Wike has committed offences, including but not limited to: Obtaining by False Pretence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act; Fraud; Criminal Misappropriation; and Criminal Conversion of the sum of $2.1million entrusted to him.

Meanwhile, Justice Silvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court has fixed December 1, for continuation of a civil suit, marked CV/008/2026, which the claimants filed against Jordan, who has since denied the allegation.

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The defendant, who insisted that he was not in the country on the date the litigants claimed they handed money to him to facilitate the allocation of land, tendered his international passport before the court to support his position.

Wike's son told the court that he travelled out of the country with his American passport within the period the claimants said they met with him in Abuja.

Although the case was adjourned for continuation of hearing, the claimants petitioned the Chief Judge of the court to remove Justice Oriji from the matter, citing his alleged relationship with the family of the FCT Minister.

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