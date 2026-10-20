Nigeria: Tinubu Extends Tenures of Correctional, Immigration Service Chiefs

20 October 2026
Leadership (Abuja)

President Bola Tinubu has approved an 18-month extension of the tenures of the heads of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The extension will keep Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, in office until May 26, 2028, while Kemi Nanna Nandap, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, will remain in office until June 30, 2028.

The Presidency announced the approvals in a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the extensions followed a recommendation by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to address a succession gap in both services and give their governing board sufficient time to appoint successors.

Tinubu commended Nwakuche and Nandap for the reforms achieved under their leadership and urged them to consolidate the gains.

Nwakuche was nominated by the President as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service in December 2024, while the Senate confirmed his appointment in March 2025.

Nandap was nominated as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service on February 21, 2024, and the Senate confirmed her appointment on March 1, 2024.

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