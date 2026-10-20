Nigeria: Saudi Arabia Targets 108 Cardiac Procedures in Nigeria

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched a medical campaign in Nigeria to provide specialised cardiac care to patients, targeting 108 procedures, including 28 open-heart surgeries and 80 cardiac catheterisation procedures.

The campaign, launched in Abuja, is being implemented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) in collaboration with the Al-Balsam Association for Health Training and Development.

During the first four days, the medical team plans to carry out 75 procedures, comprising 10 open-heart surgeries and 65 interventional cardiac catheterisation procedures. The team has also conducted 13 medical examinations and provided consultations and other essential medical services.

The procedures are being performed at Nizamiye and Zenith hospitals in Abuja, where 10 Saudi volunteers, including specialist doctors, consultants, nurses, technicians and administrative personnel, are working with Nigerian healthcare professionals to assess patients and provide treatment.

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The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Nigeria, Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Balawi, visited the Al-Balsam medical team at Zenith Hospital to observe the campaign's activities.

The initiative is part of KSrelief's international voluntary medical programme, which deploys specialist teams to countries to provide treatment and support healthcare delivery, particularly for patients with limited access to advanced medical services.

The campaign is also expected to strengthen professional collaboration between Saudi and Nigerian healthcare workers while providing specialised cardiac interventions to patients who may otherwise face financial barriers to accessing such treatment.