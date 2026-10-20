Ghana: Use Consumer Complaints to Improve Services - NPA Urges Public Institutions

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has urged public institutions to treat consumer complaints and feedback as valuable tools for improving service delivery, strengthening regulatory oversight and building public confidence.

It said complaints should not merely be resolved and closed but analysed to identify recurring problems, emerging market concerns and gaps in service delivery.

The Head of Consumer Data Analytics and Market Intelligence at the Authority, Ing. Johnson Gbagbo Jnr., made the call on Friday during a panel discussion on Customer Experience and Service Delivery at the seventh Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA 2026) in Accra.

The conference, on the theme, "Governance 2030: Resilient institutions for a digital, green and secure Africa," brought together public sector leaders, regulators and other stakeholders to discuss strategies for improving governance and public services across Africa.

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Ing. Gbagbo said consumer feedback could help institutions determine where to direct inspections, improve public education and take appropriate enforcement action.

Describing consumers as the last inspectors in the regulatory process, he said their observations were essential to complementing the work of regulatory authorities.

"The consumer is the last inspector in the regulatory process. We inspect and monitor, but the motorist at the pump is often the first to notice when something is wrong, and we want them to speak up," he said.

On petroleum pricing and consumer confidence, he explained that consumers were primarily concerned about the price paid, the quantity and quality of fuel received, and whether complaints would be addressed when problems arose.

He noted that fluctuations in international petroleum product prices and exchange rates influenced domestic pump prices, making pricing transparency and consumer education critical to building public trust.

He cited the publication of minimum price floors for each pricing window as one of the NPA's measures to promote transparency and compliance in the downstream petroleum market.

Mr Gbagbo also encouraged motorists to use the 10-litre standard measuring can, popularly known as "Ntease Kuruwa," to verify the quantity of fuel dispensed at filling stations.

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Introduced in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority in 2006, the measuring can allows consumers who suspect under-delivery to request verification at retail outlets, where the equipment is required to be available.

He urged consumers to report suspected irregularities to the Authority for investigation.

The NPA's multilingual call centre and regional offices, he said, were intended to make regulatory services