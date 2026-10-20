Ghana: University of Ghana Launches Japanese Language Course

A four-week basic Japanese language course has begun at the Japan Centre Project at the University of Ghana (UG), offering participants an introduction to the Japanese language, culture and etiquette.

The course covers the Hiragana and Katakana writing systems, greetings and simple sentences, as well as Japanese cultural practices and etiquette.

The Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, Mr Yoshimoto Hiroshi, said the programme was open not only to students of the University of Ghana but also to members of the general public interested in learning Japanese.

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In an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times on September 28, he said participants would pay only a registration fee, with no tuition fees charged for the classes.

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Mr Hiroshi said the centre planned to introduce additional Japanese language courses at different proficiency levels to enable learners to continue developing their language skills.

He said the project was aimed at deepening the friendship between Japan and Ghana through sustained academic and cultural exchanges.

The ambassador explained that the centre also promoted advanced research into contemporary Japan through lectures by Japanese scholars and joint research initiatives.

He added that students would have opportunities to engage with Japanese companies and partners through internships, seminars and other collaborative activities.

The centre is receiving funding from the Nippon Foundation for an initial five-year period, from 2026 to 2030.

The Japan Centre Project at the University of Ghana serves as a hub for academic, research and cultural exchanges between Ghana and Japan, with links to institutions such as the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER).

The centre has also hosted prominent personalities, including veteran Japanese astronaut and Axiom Space Chief Technology Officer for Asia-Pacific, Dr Koichi Wakata, as part of its science and space exploration outreach activities.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts by the University of Ghana, led by Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante, to strengthen ties with Japanese universities, including the University of Tsukuba, Tokyo Metropolitan University and the Institute of Science Tokyo, as well as government agencies such as Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).