Nigeria Daily - Why Does Farmer-Herder Violence Keep Returning?

Farmer-herder clashes remain a major security and agricultural challenge in Nigeria, threatening lives, destroying livelihoods and raising concerns about food production. Despite years of government interventions, including the National Livestock Transformation Plan, RUGA settlements and renewed efforts to promote ranching, violence continues to recur in affected communities.

The latest violence in Paikon-Kore, Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, has renewed questions about why these clashes persist, the effectiveness of government interventions, and the challenges of finding a lasting solution to disputes over farmland, grazing routes and access to water.

Today on Nigeria Daily, we examine why farmer-herder clashes keep recurring despite government efforts, what has prevented ranching from becoming a widely adopted solution, and what needs to change to restore peace and prevent further violence.