Liberia: AG Jackson Honors Three International Engagements

The Auditor General, Hon. P. Garswa Jackson Sr., has presented technical papers at three international forums across Europe highlighting Liberia's experience in strengthening public financial management, enhancing transparency and accountability, and leveraging Supreme Audit Institutions to drive sustainable development.

The engagements took the Auditor General to Germany, Switzerland and Belgium. In Berlin, Germany, Auditor General Jackson spoke at the World Health Summit 2026 - at an official side event organized by "Friends of the Global Fund Europe", Under the theme, "The Time is Now - Organizing Sustainable Health Transitions,

Mr. Jackson spoke on how National Public Financial Management systems can drive sustainable health financing, and the role of European donors in supporting Supreme Audit Institutions.

In Geneva, Switzerland, he served as keynote speaker at the Global Fund's Annual Symposium known as "the Brown Bag" where he presented on the theme: "From Assurance to Impact - The Enabling Role of Financial Oversight in Health Service Delivery and Sustainability: The Liberian Experience

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His presentation focused on strengthening sustainable health financing, improving the use of national systems, and promoting accountability for health investments.

While in Brussels, Belgium, for the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Global Conference, under the theme "Supreme Audit Institutions and their Engagements with EITI Implementation", Auditor General Jackson facilitated a presentation on "The Use of EITI Data in Audit Work. He emphasized how collaboration between Supreme Audit Institutions and EITI can promote transparency and accountability in the generation, reporting and utilization of revenues from the extractive sector - drawing on the Liberian experience.

According to Auditor General Jackson, these representations are essential for strengthening partnerships with global stakeholders, which can lead to support for the GAC. He says it is also cardinal to showcasing Liberia's emerging Public Financial Management infrastructure, thereby enhancing donor trust and confidence in the country.