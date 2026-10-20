Liberia: House to Grill Ministers Over City Downgrading

The Minister of Local Government, Francis Sakila Nyumalin, his deputies, Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, officials of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), and other relevant stakeholders are expected to appear before the full Plenary of the House of Representatives today, Tuesday, at 11 a.m. to respond to mounting concerns over the reported downgrading of more than 100 cities across Liberia's 15 counties and the shutdown of MCSS public schools.

Lawmakers are expected to grill Nyumalin and his team over what critics have characterized as a unilateral and potentially overreaching administrative decision to dissolve or downgrade the status of more than 100 cities, raising fundamental questions about statutory compliance, administrative authority, and the constitutional boundaries between the executive and legislative branches of government.

The proceedings are expected to provide the Plenary with an opportunity to scrutinize the Ministry's decision-making process, demand clarification on the legal authority invoked, and examine the implications of the reported changes for municipal governance and decentralization across the country.

At the heart of the controversy is whether the Ministry's actions conform to the applicable legal framework governing the establishment, classification, and administration of cities and whether the prescribed procedures were followed before the affected communities were reassigned to a lower administrative status.

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The House's decision to summon the local government authorities followed a communication from Sinoe County District #3 Representative Alex Noah, who strongly condemned the Ministry's action, describing the reported downgrading as "wickedness" and criticizing the removal of city status from more than 75 cities.

Noah's communication placed the controversy before the Legislature, setting the stage for a broader examination of the Ministry's statutory authority and the potential implications of its decision for local government administration across Liberia's 15 counties.

MCSS SCHOOL SHUTDOWN ALSO UNDER SCRUTINY

Meanwhile, the House is also expected to grill Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah and the leadership of the MCSS over the shutdown of public schools operated by the school system.

The decision to summon the education authorities followed communications from Representatives James Kolleh and Dixon Seboe, who brought the school shutdown to the attention of the Legislature for consideration.

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Lawmakers are expected to demand explanations for the disruption of academic activities, assess its implications for students, teachers, and parents, and establish what measures are being pursued to restore normal school operations.

The MCSS controversy revives longstanding concerns about the stability of public education in Monrovia. A former Liberian President previously described the situation as a "messy scenario," reflecting the contentious nature of the challenges confronting the school system.

The appearance of the education authorities and MCSS leadership is expected to provide a parliamentary forum for examining the circumstances surrounding the shutdown, identifying the underlying causes, and determining whether further legislative intervention is necessary.

The proceedings place two significant governance concerns--municipal administration and public education--under the scrutiny of the Legislature's oversight machinery.

For the House, the hearings present an opportunity to exercise its oversight mandate by questioning executive officials, examining the legality and consequences of administrative decisions, and determining whether additional legislative measures are warranted.

The outcome of the proceedings could shape subsequent deliberations on local government administration and the resumption of academic activities within the MCSS, depending on the explanations provided by the officials and stakeholders appearing before the Plenary.