Nigeria: Troops Rescue 27 Kidnapped Victims in Katsina, Recover Motorcycles

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have recorded another operational success with the rescue of 27 kidnapped victims and recovery of a motorcycle in Katsina State.

Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, Media Information Officer, made this known on Tuesday, noting that the successful operations underscore the sustained offensive posture and operational effectiveness of troops of Operation Fansan Yamma.

He said, "On 16 October 2026, troops of Sector 1 received a distress call on terrorist activities in Gamji community, Sabuwa Local Government Area.

"It was reported that terrorists had abducted 27 residents, comprising 15 males and 12 females.

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"Troops responded swiftly, pursuing the terrorists along the Gangare-Kamba axis.

"On contact, troops engaged with superior firepower, forcing the terrorists to abandon their victims and flee in disarray.

"All 27 victims were rescued unharmed during exploitation of the area.

"They have been profiled and handed over to community leaders for reunification with their families.

"In a separate operation on the same day, troops conducting fighting patrol around Kurba village in Kankara Local Government Area encountered terrorists on 3 motorcycles.

"The terrorists fled on sighting troops, abandoning one motorcycle.

"The successful operations underscore the sustained offensive posture and operational effectiveness of troops of Operation Fansan Yamma in denying terrorists freedom of action and safeguarding vulnerable communities across the Joint Operations Area.

"The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, commends troops for their gallantry and swift response.

"He assures residents of Katsina, Zamfara and adjoining states of the Task Force's unwavering commitment to restoring lasting peace and security."