Nigeria: Aliko Dangote Accepts Isbae U's Podcast Invitation

The invitation followed an unexpected exchange during the comedian's visit to the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has agreed to appear on comedian Adebayo "Isbae U" Abidemi's interview programme, "Curiously Made Me Ask", a popular, raw, unfiltered YouTube talk show.

The satirical interview and roast show, known for its high-tension exchanges, has featured several prominent Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, veteran actors Richard "RMD" Mofe-Damijo, Pete Edochie, among others.

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The president of Dangote Industries Limited accepted the invitation after the comedian requested a visit to the Dangote Refinery in Lagos on Monday. The visit coincided with an event tagged "Vision 2030".

In a video that circulated widely on Tuesday, Isbae U explained why he wanted the billionaire to appear on his show. He argued that many of Mr Dangote's previous interviews had featured on platforms that rarely attract young Nigerians.

The comedian said young people were an important audience for Dangote's businesses. He urged the businessman to speak on his programme, which attracts younger viewers interested in his investments, business interests and plans.

"Most of the interviews we've seen you have been on platforms that my generation don't watch. I don't want to mention names so that they won't sue me, but you know what I mean. Ironically, we youths are interested in investing in your company, buying its IPO, and giving it a platform.

"So, my question is this: I'm not saying you should sack your media team. I really think it's high time we had the man with the biggest refinery on the biggest show on YouTube in the world, Curiosity Made Me Ask. So, when do you think we can have you on the show, sir?"

Acceptance

In his response, Mr Dangote accepted Isbae U's invitation and said he was willing to share insights into his journey to success.

He said he enjoyed answering questions about how he reached his current position and hoped sharing his experiences would encourage people to stay humble, no matter their achievements.

"I promise you, you'll see a great change from today. We'll come to Curiosity Made Me Ask. I always tell people that, look, today, if you take me anywhere, I don't want to give an example of a prison, but if you take me to the worst hotel, I can sleep. I can have my shower. I can live. So because life is about simplicity, make sure that, look, don't take yourself up there. I have a friend; the prime minister of Ethiopia.

"You know what he said to me? He said, Aliko, I've been a prime minister for the last eight years. I have never, ever used a driver. We went with the people who went with us to launch the fertiliser plant. I don't know if anyone here was there. You know who drove him there? Because I said, you don't have a driver. He said, yes, but you know, this is my driver. It was his wife driving him", he said.

The youth

Mr Dangote called for greater engagement between generations, saying such interactions would allow older Nigerians to pass on their experiences and discuss ways to advance the country.

He expressed concern that many young people were unfamiliar with the country's political history and some of its past leaders.

"I think, honestly, the future that we have is actually you, the youth. Our generation, really, is not doing very well for Nigeria or Africa. That's the truth. So we need to sit down with some of you and discuss our experience, because if you look at it, 70% of Nigerians today didn't know anything about Shagari, for example.

"They didn't know anything, maybe, because Obasanjo came back. In the future, this sort of audience is the audience that we, somebody like me, should actually face, because it is also the audience that gives me the most support and respect. When I travel abroad to escape, the biggest job people around me always do is take pictures. I always say, " No, allow them", said Mr Dangote.

Mr Dangote noted that young people continued to hold him in high regard and support him, including when he travelled outside Nigeria.

Experience

He said members of his entourage occasionally discouraged people from taking pictures with him, but he preferred to make time for those who approached him.

Reflecting on his younger days, Dangote recalled travelling to Washington with his grandfather, where they met influential personalities and asked to take photographs with them.

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He said the memory had stayed with him and influenced his decision to accommodate people seeking photographs with him, despite his elevated position.

The businessman also dismissed the suggestion that a photograph of him posted on social media was intended to attract additional blessings.

"When I was young, my late grandfather was in Washington, and we saw this guy who had this thing they called a low boat. We saw him. The next person we saw was Muhammad Ali. One day, he said, 'Please, can we take pictures?' He hugged us, and we took pictures. So, why shouldn't I take pictures with people? Even if they tell me not to, I say it is the right thing to do. You've seen where I am today. I never expected to be where I am now.

"People don't really know my story. I saw someone take my picture and post it on social media, asking, 'What is this Dangote begging for?' What I was saying was, 'God, you have blessed me beyond measure. Even if I were the only person you created, you would have done more than enough for me.' It is not about asking for more, but about thanking God for what He has done for me," Mr Dangote stated.