Ghana: 200 Residents Benefit From Free Health Screening in Techiman

More than 200 residents of Techiman in the Bono East Region have benefited from a free health screening exercise organised by the KGL Foundation to promote the early detection and prevention of breast cancer.

Organised as part of activities marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the exercise, held in collaboration with Koranteng Memorial Clinic and AgricoHub, also offered screening for high blood pressure, human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B and C, and eye conditions.

It included a blood donation drive to boost blood stocks at selected health facilities and support healthcare delivery in the region.

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In a remark, the Programmes Manager of the KGL Foundation, Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, said the exercise was in line with the foundation's vision of building healthy, innovative and self-sustaining communities.

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He said the screening targeted the general public, particularly young people, to encourage positive health-seeking behaviours and help them safeguard their health.

"We are not just covering breast screening. We are also checking people's general well-being, specifically ear screening, eye testing and blood pressure, so that we can detect any abnormality quickly and have it addressed," he said.

He expressed hope that the exercise would encourage residents to prioritise their health and seek medical attention early to prevent complications associated with late diagnosis.

On the blood donation exercise, Mr Annorbah-Sarpei urged the public to support such initiatives, saying, "Donating blood today can save you, a friend or a relative tomorrow."

The Chief Executive Officer of Koranteng Memorial Clinic, Madam Elizabeth Korsah Koranteng, said early screening was important for the timely diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

"Breast cancer can financially drain you, so it is important to screen early to ensure prompt detection, diagnosis and treatment before things get complicated," she said.

Madam Koranteng urged the public to disregard misconceptions that breast cancer was a curse and instead seek accurate information and medical attention when necessary.

The Chief Executive Officer of AgricoHub, Mr George Antwi Boasiako, said the collaboration was intended to encourage business owners to prioritise their health while pursuing their economic activities.

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He said good health was essential for sustaining businesses and improving productivity, and urged corporate entities to replicate such initiatives to build a healthier society.