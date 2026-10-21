Nigeria: Flood Displaces Residents, Destroys Farmlands in Taraba

Thousands of residents recently affected by the flood in the Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State are facing the aftermath of the disaster, following the destruction of farmlands, the loss of livestock, and the displacement of households.

The disaster, which also left some residents injured, has prompted a joint assessment by the Taraba State Emergency Management Agency (TSEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to determine the extent of the damage and the needs of affected communities.

The assessment is expected to guide interventions by the two emergency management agencies and other relevant stakeholders towards providing humanitarian assistance to the victims.

The joint team, led by Mr Galadima Sam Boyi of the Relief and Rehabilitation Unit, NEMA, Yola Operations Office, visited the affected communities to evaluate the impact of the flooding.

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Speaking during the exercise, Executive Secretary of TSEMA, Dr Echuseh Audu, expressed concern over the plight of residents affected by the disaster.

The Executive Secretary, represented by Mr Sani Mohammed Kabiru, conveyed the state government's sympathy to the victims and assured them of the government's commitment to supporting communities facing emergencies.

She said TSEMA was working closely with NEMA and other relevant stakeholders to facilitate the provision of appropriate humanitarian assistance to the affected residents.

According to her, the administration of Governor Agbu Kefas remains committed to alleviating the hardship of residents affected by disasters, adding that their welfare and recovery remain priorities of the state government.

TSEMA reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with NEMA and other relevant agencies to ensure that relief materials and other forms of assistance reach the flood-affected communities in Gassol.