Nigeria: Reactions As Afenifere Leader Fasoranti Dies At 100

Reactions have continued to trail the demise of the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti.

Fasoranti died at the age of 100, with reactions coming from within the family and from outside.

The son of the late leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Taiwo Fasoranti, has said the family was looking forward to celebrating his father's 101st birthday before his death.

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Taiwo, who is the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, said the family was grateful for the elder statesman's life and described his death as an opportunity to celebrate his longevity and contributions to society.

Fasoranti died on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, at the age of 100, having celebrated his centenary birthday in May. Speaking on his father's death, Taiwo said the elder statesman passed away peacefully in his room at about 4 p.m.

He said the family had hoped to celebrate another birthday with him but accepted his death as God's will.

"We're happy; we thank God for his life and for the impactful life he lived. I don't count it as mourning, but I count it as time to celebrate his longevity and his influence and impact on the lives of Nigerians, especially Yoruba people as well," he said.

Recalling his relationship with his father, Taiwo said he would miss his wisdom, firm disposition and the personal moments they shared, particularly their daily interactions. He described Fasoranti as a man of few words who communicated his messages calmly but firmly, without resorting to threats.Taiwo said his father's ability to communicate profound messages in a low voice was one of the qualities the family would miss most. He urged Nigerians who admired the late elder statesman to emulate his commitment to education, selflessness and community service.

"Baba believed that you must be educated. Education was key to him. So those of us who met him, his friends, his family members, colleagues, admirers should look for a child, educate that child. Sow into the lives of those people. Make sure people are educated," he said. Also in his reaction, the Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Afenifere elder, Chief Olu Falae, described Fasoranti as an exceptional statesman whose qualities were rarely found in any generation. Falae, who said he had known the deceased intimately for more than 60 years, recalled that he had never seen him quarrel with anyone or raise his voice, even during political meetings. He said Fasoranti was always willing to mediate disputes, listen to opposing sides, and help resolve disagreements, whether they arose within the Akure community, the church, or political parties.

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"No one is perfect, but Baba is as near perfect a human being as I believe you can get in the fallen world," Falae said.

On the future of Afenifere following Fasoranti's death, Falae expressed confidence that the organisation would produce a successor without a contest for its leadership. He described Afenifere as a self-regulating organisation with an established tradition of leadership succession.

"Afenifere is a self-perpetuating, self-regulating organisation. As leaders go, leaders come. You don't contest or fight for the leadership of Afenifere," he said.