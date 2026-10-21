Nigeria: Fasoranti's Death a Great Loss to Yoruba Nation, Says Olawande

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has described the death of elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as a great loss to the Yoruba nation, Ondo State and Nigeria.

Fasoranti died peacefully on Tuesday at the age of 100.

Olawande, in a condolence statement, said the late elder statesman lived a life defined by integrity, courage, wisdom and selfless service to humanity.

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He said Fasoranti's contributions to education, good governance and the socio-political development of the Yoruba people would remain an enduring part of his legacy.

According to the minister, the death of the Afenifere leader was not only a loss to his family but also to generations who benefited from his wisdom and commitment to public service.

"Pa Reuben Fasoranti represented a generation of leaders whose lives were defined by courage, integrity, wisdom and selfless service to humanity," Olawande said.

He added that the late elder statesman's dedication to justice, accountability and good governance offered important lessons for contemporary leaders.

Olawande said Fasoranti's life demonstrated that the true measure of leadership was not the number of years spent on earth but the positive impact made on society and the lives of others.

He urged Nigerian leaders to emulate the deceased's commitment to public interest, stressing that leadership required sacrifice, courage and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

The minister also called on young Nigerians to draw inspiration from Fasoranti's life of service and his belief in building a society founded on fairness, integrity and responsible leadership.

"His life demonstrated that the true worth of leadership lies not in the number of years spent on earth but in the positive impact made on society and the lives of others," he said.

Olawande noted that Fasoranti's influence extended beyond his immediate community, adding that his commitment to the advancement of the Yoruba people earned him a place among the respected voices in the socio-political affairs of the South-West.

He, however, expressed confidence that the values the deceased represented would continue to inspire future generations and those committed to the progress of Nigeria.

The minister extended his condolences to the Fasoranti family, the people of Akure, the Ondo State Government, the leadership and members of Afenifere, and the entire Yoruba nation.

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He prayed that God would grant the bereaved family the strength to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal rest.

Olawande also expressed gratitude to God for granting Fasoranti the privilege of living for 100 years and making meaningful contributions to society.