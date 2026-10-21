Nigeria: Again, Another Non-Nigerian Brings Ebola Into Abuja - Govt Says Don't Panic, Stay Vigilant

The federal government yesterday confirmed one case of Ebola disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare revealing that it has activated emergency public health response, including the commencement of contact tracing.

Also, the Academy of Medical Sciences of Nigeria (AMSN) yesterday noted with concern the reported case, but commended the prompt commencement of contact tracing as well as the isolation of the patient and the in-tensified surveillance already underway.

The Academy further recommended the immediate and nationwide implementation of high-alert protocols, draw-ing on the proven measures that enabled Nigeria to contain Ebola in 2014 and to respond to COVID-19 in 2020.

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The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the epicentre of the disease, has recorded thousands of cases and deaths as health authorities intensify containment efforts. The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, had heightened regional concerns over cross-border transmission, prompting increased surveillance, contact tracing and isolation measures.

Specifically, as of October 20, 2026, at least 4,605 people have died from the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Central and East Africa, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with one death reported in Kenya and two in Uganda.

Besides, the CDC has recorded 9,582 confirmed cases across the affected countries, with investigations and reporting still ongoing. For comparison, the DRC's 2025 Ebola outbreak, which was declared over on December 1, 2025, recorded 45 deaths from 64 confirmed and probable cases, representing a case fatality rate of 70.3 per cent.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people or contaminated materials. The Bundibugyo strain responsible for the 2026 outbreak is particularly con-cerning because there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment for this strain, making early diagnosis, iso-lation, supportive care and contact tracing essential to containing its spread.

But in the statement conveying the news on the Ebola case, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Wel-fare, Prof. Ali Pate, said the patient was a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda.

She was said to be asymmetric and Ebola usually takes about three weeks for symptoms to develop.

And thankfully, Abuja has very well equipped medical laboratories capable of meeting the challenge.

According to the minister, the woman was admitted to a private hospital in the FCT where she received care for several days before diagnosis was confirmed. The statement added that she is currently in isolation and receiv-ing medical care.

Pate said the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and (NCDC) are working closely with FCT Health Services Secretariat and other relevant authorities to contain the infection and prevent further spread.

"Contact tracing has commenced with 44 close contacts identified presently, with public health teams identifying and monitoring people who may have been exposed, including healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and travel contacts," he said.

He added that surveillance has been intensified and hospitals are receiving immediate support to strengthen infection prevention and control measures.

The federal government called on all public and private healthcare facilities nationwide to be on high alert. It urged healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion, promptly identify and isolate suspected cases, observe strict infection prevention and control measures, and immediately report suspected cases.

The government also issued advisory on what Nigerians should know and do. It said Ebola spreads through direct contact with blood or body fluids of sick people or contaminated materials, and cannot spread before symptoms begin.

It advised Nigerians to remain calm but vigilant, practice regular hand hygiene, avoid contact with body fluids of suspected cases, watch for symptoms including fever, severe weakness, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea, and report possible exposure immediately.

It further urged those contacted during tracing, including airline passengers, to cooperate and avoid rumours and stigma.

"Our assurance to Nigerians (is that) Nigeria successfully contained Ebola in 2014, and we have the experi-ence and public health systems to respond to this case," Pate said, noting that investigations are ongoing and updates will be provided.

The first known case of Ebola in Nigeria was in a traveller called Patrick Sawyer, exposed in Liberia. On July 17, 2014, while under observation in a Monrovia, Liberia, hospital for possible Ebola, the patient developed a fever and, while symptomatic, left the hospital against medical advice.

Despite advice against travel, on July 20 he flew by commercial airline from Monrovia via Accra, Ghana, to Lomé, Togo, then flew to Lagos. On arrival in the afternoon of July 20, he was acutely ill and immediately transported to a private hospital where he was noted to have fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. During hospital admission, the patient was queried about Ebola and said he had no known exposure; he was initially treated for presumed malaria.

Based on the patient's failure to respond to malaria treatment and his travel from an Ebola-affected country in the region (2), treating physicians suspected Ebola. The patient was isolated and tested for Ebola virus infection while local public health authorities were alerted about a suspected case of Ebola. A blood specimen sent to Lagos University Teaching Hospital was confirmed positive for acute Ebola virus infection. The index patient died on July 25.

Meanwhile, the AMSN has recommended the immediate and nationwide implementation of high-alert protocols, drawing on the proven measures that enabled Nigeria to contain Ebola in 2014 and to respond to COVID-19.

"These should include: Enhanced screening at airports, seaports and land borders, particularly for travellers from affected countries. (Also) strict infection prevention and control in all public and private health facilities, with adequate personal protective equipment for health workers, rigorous contact tracing, monitoring and follow-up with sustained, accurate public communication through official channels," it stated.

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The academy, in a statement by the President, Prof. Osato Giwa-Osagie; Foundation President, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru and Head of Rapid Response Committee, Prof. Boaz Adegboro, pointed out that health workers must maintain a high index of suspicion, promptly isolate suspected cases and report them immediately to public health authorities.

"The public should understand clearly that Ebola is not an airborne disease. It spreads through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of a person who is sick with Ebola or has died from it, or through contact with materials contaminated by those fluids. A person with Ebola cannot spread the disease before symptoms begin.

"As a simple and effective precaution, the Academy advises all Nigerians to avoid handshakes and other un-necessary physical contact, including hugging, during this period. We encourage the use of non-contact greet-ings," the group said.

For information or to report a suspected case, it urged members of the public to call the NCDC toll-free number 6232, which it said is available 24 hours a day as well as seven days a week.

"The Academy stands ready to support the federal government and all stakeholders with expert advice as the response continues," the group emphasised.