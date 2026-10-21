West Africa: Columnist Facing Prosecution for Disseminating False News

press release

Sen TV columnist Mamadou Cissé, widely known as "Momo Cissé," is facing legal proceedings after making comments during a broadcast programme about social media influencer Nourah Ba, who was arrested on October 9, 2026.

Momo Cissé was taken into police custody on October 15, 2026, by the Senegalese Special Cybersecurity Division (DSC), a few days after appearing on a programme on the Sen Téranga YouTube channel.

During the programme, Momo Cissé discussed the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Nourah Ba and the conditions of her detention. He criticised the alleged assault of the influencer and the handling of the proceedings against her.

"Police officers found Nourah and her cousin at the Corniche coastal road, where they were getting some fresh air. Nourah was arrested by the officers, who accused her of insulting the President and religious leaders, before beating her severely. She then retaliated by hitting back. She was then taken to the Special Cybersecurity Division (DSC). I therefore wonder: is this how the prosecutor initiates proceedings on their own motion?" Momo Cissé said during the programme in Wolof.

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According to Senegalese media reports, the columnist told investigators that he had not fabricated the information but had obtained it from people close to Nourah Ba.

Momo Cissé was brought before the Dakar Public Prosecutor on October 16, 2026, before being formally charged with disseminating false news. He was granted provisional release pending a hearing before the Dakar Court of First Instance scheduled for October 21, 2026.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) condemns the criminal proceedings initiated against Momo Cissé. The alleged dissemination of false news should not automatically warrant criminal prosecution, especially when the statements in question are made in the course of journalistic or commentary work and based on testimonies from people close to Nourah Ba.

The MFWA calls on the Senegalese authorities to uphold freedom of expression and press freedom and to prioritise proportionate measures other than deprivation of liberty for press-related offences.