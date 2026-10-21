Nigeria: Presidential Panel Submits Draft National Policing Bill to Justice Ministry for Review

press release

The proposed National Policing Bill seeks to establish the constitutional and legislative framework for a dual policing structure, comprising a Federal Police Service and State Police Services.

The Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill has completed the drafting stage of its assignment. It has formally submitted the draft National Policing Bill (2026), along with 29 consequential amendment bills, to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting, review, and validation.

The submission was made on 19 October to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, in line with the Working Group's work plan.

The ministry's review will ensure the bills conform to legislative drafting standards and conventions and do not conflict with existing laws.

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The Ministry of Justice is expected to return the validated draft bills to the Working Group on or before Friday, 30 October. The Working Group will then give the validated bills final consideration before presenting them to President Bola Tinubu, thereby concluding its mandate.

The proposed National Policing Bill seeks to establish the constitutional and legislative framework for a dual policing structure, comprising a Federal Police Service and State Police Services.

The Working Group remains committed to a rigorous, transparent process that will deliver a comprehensive legislative proposal for the President's consideration and subsequent transmission to the National Assembly.

Work on preparing the National Policing Bill is proceeding alongside the States Houses of Assembly's ongoing consideration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, which must be completed before the Bill is transmitted to the National Assembly.

Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR

Chief of Staff to the President

Chairman, Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill

October 20, 2026