Nigeria: Obasanjo Mourns Fasoranti, Uduaghan

White Mr Fasoranti died on Tuesday; Mr Uduaghan passed away the previous day.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed sadness over the deaths of Reuben Fasoranti, former Afenifere leader, and Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Delta State governor.

Mr Obasanjo described Mr Fasoranti, who died on Tuesday, as one of the last surviving titans of a generation that laid the foundation for modern Nigeria through selfless service, sacrifice and unwavering integrity.

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He said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.

According to Mr Obasanjo, Mr Fasoranti's life exemplified purposeful leadership, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the progress of the Yoruba nation and Nigeria.

The former president described the late elder statesman's death as the end of an extraordinary era, recalling his contributions to education and nation-building.

Mr Obasanjo said Mr Fasoranti had served as a school principal in several historic institutions, moulding minds, instilling discipline and building character before venturing into politics.

He also recalled Mr Fasoranti's tenure as Commissioner for Finance in the old Ondo State under the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) administration.

According to him, the late Afenifere leader's record in office remains a reference point for fiscal discipline, transparency and accountability.

Mr Obasanjo said Mr Fasoranti provided unifying leadership when he assumed the leadership of Afenifere amid internal divisions and national uncertainty.

He added that the late elder statesman consistently opposed military dictatorship and advocated true federalism, justice and equity despite threats to his life.

"When the mantle of leading Afenifere fell upon him during a period of fragmentation and national uncertainty, Baba did not falter.

He became a unifying anchor. He led with a calm and resolute authority that derived its strength not from loud proclamations, but from the immense moral weight of his convictions.

"On a personal note, I will always remember Baba's warmth and his open-door policy. Even when we found ourselves on different sides of political debates, our mutual respect never waned," he said.

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On Mr Uduaghan, who died on Monday at 71, Mr Obasanjo described his death as a painful loss to Nigeria, saying the country had lost a gentleman, dedicated medical professional, and an accomplished statesman.

He recalled working with the late governor during his presidency, when the latter served as Commissioner for Health and later as Secretary to the State Government under former Delta governor James Ibori.

Mr Obasanjo said Mr Uduaghan distinguished himself as a brilliant administrator and a calm voice of reason during periods of political turbulence and heightened agitation in the Niger Delta.

He added that their interactions on healthcare policies and federal-state relations demonstrated Mr Uduaghan's administrative competence and commitment to Delta State's peace and development.

Obasanjo said these qualities prepared Uduaghan for leadership when he became governor of Delta State in 2007.