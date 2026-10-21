Nigeria: Osun Plans Statewide AI Surveillance System, Drones to Tackle Insecurity

The Osun State Government said the surveillance project will be implemented in partnership with a Chinese technology company to tackle insecurity in the state.

The Osun State Government has announced a plan for a statewide surveillance network using artificial intelligence-enabled cameras, drones and radar to monitor security threats across communities, schools, businesses and other public facilities.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said the initiative is being developed in partnership with Chinese technology company Hefei Shengwen Information Technology Company Limited.

According to a statement by the governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Mr Adeleke met executives of the company on Monday to discuss and finalise details of the proposed project. The delegation was led by Cai Jianfei, the company's director of international operations, and Nemo Guo, its manager of overseas operations.

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The planned system will link surveillance technologies to a central Command and Control Centre, where security developments across the state would be monitored in real time.

"The planned security projects include the installation of a comprehensive and state-of-the-art security and intelligence system and platform in Osun State in order to ensure security coverage of the entire State. The security status of the entire State will be monitored from the Command and Control Centre," the statement read.

The tools listed by the government include artificial intelligence-enabled cameras, drones, radar, robotics and Internet of Things devices. The statement added that the project will also include a safe-school initiative and a mobile application that would allow residents to connect with the command centre.

The proposed coverage also extends to banks, industries, farms, mining sites, commercial centres, bus parks and motor garages across major towns and routes in the state.

"Our plan is to create an inclusive security platform that will fully secure and protect our people. From schools, hospitals, businesses and border communities, this initiative is a strategic option," Mr Adeleke said.

The governor said the initiative would build on his administration's establishment of the Osun State Security Trust Fund, which he cited as part of efforts to strengthen the state's security infrastructure.

Mr Jianfei described the proposed project as an inclusive approach to protecting residents and businesses and invited Mr Adeleke to China for a working visit, according to the state government's statement.

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Osun's security threats

Osun State has faced growing security concerns in recent months, including killings linked to political violence, suspected cult clashes and communal disputes.

In June, the state government said several political killings remained unresolved, while civil society group Kimpact Development Initiative documented 73 election-related violent incidents resulting in 29 deaths between October 2025 and June 2026.

The concerns have continued beyond political violence. In October, Mr Adeleke summoned security chiefs following a spike in security breaches, particularly killings reportedly involving rival cult groups. The state has also recorded deadly communal disputes and other violent crimes, raising concerns about residents' safety.