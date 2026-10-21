Africa: All of Africa Today - October 21, 2026

Nigeria Confirms First Ebola Case as Outbreak Spreads

Nigeria has confirmed one case of Ebola in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after a woman who recently travelled from Uganda tested positive. The patient is in isolation and receiving treatment at a private hospital. The authorities have begun tracing 44 people identified as contacts of the patient. The government has called on health facilities to step up surveillance, isolate suspected cases and implement infection prevention measures. It also advised the public to maintain good hand hygiene and avoid contact with bodily fluids from suspected cases. Nigeria has become the latest country to report an Ebola case as the virus spreads across the region. Kenya has recorded nine infections. Uganda had previously reported Ebola cases, but it later declared itself free of the virus.

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UN Warns Pulling Peacekeepers From CAR Will Fuel Regional Chaos

The United Nations has warned against a premature withdrawal of peacekeepers from the Central African Republic (CAR) as Sudan's war fuels instability along the country's eastern borders. UN Special Representative Valentine Rugwabiza told the Security Council that an attack on Am-Dafock on June 30 killed civilians and security personnel, displaced 17,000 people and injured six UN peacekeepers. She said the rapid response by the UN peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, helped restore state authority and prevent further casualties. Between June and September, suspected Lord's Resistance Army fighters were linked to 26 serious incidents in the southeast, including sexual violence and the abduction of 68 civilians, about 40 of them children. Despite progress in disarming 1,907 fighters since July 2025 and establishing municipal councils in 127 of 177 municipalities, large areas remain unstable. Nearly two million people faced acute food insecurity between April and August, while the UN humanitarian plan was less than half funded. As the Security Council considers renewing MINUSCA's mandate, members remain divided over troop reductions, with the UN Secretary-General recommending a one-year extension that preserves the mission's capacity to respond rapidly to violence.

15 Years After Gaddafi's Fall, His Legacy Still Haunts Libya and the Sahel

Fifteen years after Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was captured and killed in 2011, his political legacy continues to influence debates about Libya's instability and security across the Sahel. Libya specialist Virginie Collombier says Kadhafism combined the Green Book's proposed alternative to capitalism and communism with centralised rule, Arab and African nationalism, anti-imperialism and the redistribution of oil wealth. However, the regime was also marked by severe repression, restrictions on political opposition and policies that alienated sections of the population. Kadhafi's overthrow, following an uprising and Western-backed military intervention, left Libya divided between rival political and military factions, with insecurity spreading across the region. Some African leaders and political elites remain nostalgic for his investment and support for African development, while criticising foreign powers for removing him without a clear plan for the country's future. The assassination of his son Saif al-Islam in February 2026 has further weakened the movement, leaving supporters without a prominent leader or a clear political project. Collombier argues that Kadhafi's legacy reflects both his personalised rule and Libya's complex history.

South African Woman Dies in Shark Attack Off Eastern Cape Coast

A 65-year-old South African woman, Janine Lochrenberg, has died following a shark attack while swimming off Orient Beach in KuGompo City, formerly East London. Lochrenberg was swimming with her local open-water swimming club at about 08:00 when she was bitten on her thigh and upper arm. Fellow swimmers brought her towards shore, but she is believed to have died before reaching it. Her sister, Margot, said Lochrenberg had a deep love of the ocean despite being aware of the elevated shark presence in the area. Her partner, Barbara Briceland, described her as an experienced swimmer who regularly ventured into the breakers. The retired medical physicist was reportedly wearing a magnetic shark-repellent band when the attack occurred. Authorities have closed Orient Beach and another nearby beach following the incident. According to the Florida Museum's International Shark Attack File, fatal shark attacks in South Africa are rare, with about 10 recorded since 2012.

Morocco's First Female Prime Minister Faces Test on Women's Rights

Morocco's appointment of Fatima Zahra El Mansouri as its first female prime minister has been welcomed as a historic milestone but has also reignited debate over women's leadership and gender equality in the Muslim-majority country. Former justice minister Mustafa Ramid questioned whether a woman should lead the government, citing a religious saying that countries led by women will not succeed. Many younger Moroccans welcomed El Mansouri's appointment. However, conservative views remain influential, particularly on inheritance, polygamy, marriage and divorce. Women's rights advocates say reform of the country's family code, known as the Moudawana, will be a key test of whether the new government can deliver meaningful change. Education is another concern, with official figures showing that only 55% of girls aged 15 to 17 in rural areas attended school in 2025, compared with 100% in urban areas. However, analysts said that El Mansouri's ability to drive reform is constrained by the king's extensive powers and the influence of religious authorities. But critics also question whether her appointment is a true step forward, or simply an attempt to bolster the monarchy's image at a time of low voter turnout. Advocates argue that her record in office, rather than her gender alone, will determine whether the appointment translates into lasting improvements for Moroccan women.