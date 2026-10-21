Nigeria: Scores Feared Dead Over Clash Involving OML 55 Oil Spill in Rivers

20 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

No fewer than 10 persons were alleged to have died after a community boat reportedly capsized during a confrontation between residents and security operatives over an oil spill at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 55 in Kula, Akuku Tory Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the confrontation followed an oil spill allegedly linked to operations involving a popular businessman who also deals on cement in the area.

Report has it that the crisis ensued when the community members reportedly sought to stop further operations pending remediation of the affected environment and subsequent compensations paid to the victims.

The unfortunate situation was said to have escalated when some military personnel arrived at the scene, leading to a confrontation with youths from the affected community.

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Speaking on this development, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, who confirmed the incident said that the deployment of military personnel worsened tensions and undermined efforts to resolve the dispute peacefully.

According to him, the community had been making efforts to prevent a breakdown of law and order before the military confrontation.

Sara-Igbe however called on the police and other relevant security authorities to investigate the incident and establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged military operation.

He also questioned the decision to deploy military personnel to the area by the business involved in the operations that caused the spill, adding that the operation was undertaken without adequate efforts to pursue a peaceful resolution.

"The confrontation occurred amid attempts by residents to resist the alleged forceful re-entry to the site , during which a community boat capsized while trying to resist them", he said.

The PANDEF chieftain disclosed that all the persons feared dead were males while other details surrounding the incident remained unclear.

Sources said that rescue operations are already on ground douse tension in the area and evacuate the casualties to Port Harcourt.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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