Uganda Has No Active Ebola Cases, Health Ministry Assures Public

A tent used to isolate Ebola patients is disinfected in Bunia, DR Congo (file photo).

Uganda has reiterated there are no confirmed active Ebola cases, following reports of a confirmed infection in Nigeria involving a woman who travelled to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for business.

In a statement, the Director General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, Prof. Charles Olaro

said preliminary information indicated that the woman transited through Uganda in early October without showing symptoms but developed them after arriving in Nigeria.

He cautioned against concluding that the infection originated in Uganda, noting that investigations were still underway to establish where the woman was exposed to the virus.

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"Travel through Uganda does not establish that infection occurred here. The location of exposure remains under investigation," Prof Olaro said.

He added that Uganda had no confirmed active Ebola cases at the time of the statement and urged the public to remain calm as authorities continued to monitor the situation.

"We wish to clarify that, as at the time of this statement, Uganda has NO confirmed active Ebola cases," Prof. Olaro said.

The Ministry added that the government of Nigeria had not yet provided detailed information about the woman's travel itinerary and clinical history, which would help guide further investigations and determine whether contact tracing was necessary.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said it would work with relevant government agencies to strengthen screening and public health controls at Uganda's points of entry.

It noted that limited provisions had been maintained for humanitarian and diplomatic movement and that additional measures would be taken to reinforce public health safeguards.

The Ministry urged Ugandans to remain vigilant and observe preventive hygiene measures, including regular handwashing and the use of sanitiser.

"We urge the public to remain calm, vigilant and to practice regular handwashing and sanitising," the statement said.

The Ministry said it would continue to provide verified information through its official communication channels as investigations progressed.