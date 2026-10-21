Uganda Says No Active Ebola Cases After Nigeria Confirms Infection

A tent used to isolate Ebola patients is disinfected in Bunia, DR Congo (file photo).

The Ugandan health ministry said it had no confirmed active Ebola cases as of the time of its statement

Uganda's Ministry of Health has urged the public to remain calm and vigilant following Nigeria's confirmation of an Ebola case, clarifying that the infected woman's transit through Uganda does not establish that she contracted the virus there.

In a public statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said preliminary information indicated that the Nigerian woman travelled to eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for business and passed through Uganda in early October without showing symptoms.

She reportedly developed symptoms after arriving in Nigeria, where authorities have confirmed an Ebola infection.

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"The location of exposure remains under investigation," the ministry said, adding that travel through Uganda alone was insufficient to establish where the infection occurred.

The clarification comes as Nigeria intensifies its response to the confirmed case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with health authorities beginning contact tracing to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nigeria's Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, confirmed the case on Tuesday. The patient is receiving treatment in isolation at a private hospital in the FCT, while 44 close contacts, including healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and travel contacts, have been identified.

Active cases

The Ugandan health ministry said it had no confirmed active Ebola cases as of the time of its statement.

It also said the Nigerian government had yet to provide detailed information about the woman's travel itinerary and clinical history, which it said would help guide further investigations and any necessary contact tracing.

The Ugandan health ministry said it was working with relevant agencies to strengthen screening and public health controls at points of entry, following the development.

It added that limited provisions had been maintained for humanitarian and diplomatic movements.

The ministry urged residents to practise regular handwashing and use sanitiser as part of efforts to reduce the risk of infection. It also pledged to provide verified updates through its official communication channels.

Regional outbreak

Nigeria's confirmed case comes amid an ongoing Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo virus in the DRC, with infections also reported in other countries.

Kenya, which confirmed its first imported case in early October, reported a ninth case on Tuesday. Its health ministry said all nine cases belonged to one known cluster, with the eight surviving patients responding well to supportive care.

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The first Kenyan patient had travelled from the DRC through Uganda before arriving in Nairobi. The development has heightened regional concerns about the movement of the virus across borders.

Uganda also recorded Ebola infections earlier in 2026 but subsequently declared its outbreak over after completing the required period without a new confirmed case.

Nigeria's current case has renewed attention on the risks posed by international travel during an outbreak, as public health authorities work to establish the source of infection and prevent further transmission.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person, or with contaminated materials. Symptoms can include fever, headache, severe weakness, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Health authorities have advised the public to maintain good hand hygiene, avoid contact with the bodily fluids of suspected cases and promptly report possible exposure to public health officials.

Investigations into the Nigerian case and the circumstances surrounding the patient's travel remain ongoing.