Nigeria: Gombe Govt Commiserates With Bauchi Over Death of Health Agency CEO, Four Children

Gombe — Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ladan Duguri and four of his children in a fatal road accident.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the incident as heartbreaking, saying the tragic loss of a father and four of his children in such painful circumstances was devastating and a profound loss to the bereaved family and the entire Bauchi State.

This is contained in a press release issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, and made available to journalists on Monday.

The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, extended his heartfelt condolences to his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the government and people of Bauchi State, and the immediate and extended family the deceased, the statement said.

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Governor Inuwa Yahaya said the people of Gombe State shared in the grief of their Bauchi neighbours at this difficult moment, stressing that the tragedy has touched the hearts of many beyond the borders of Bauchi State.

"Our hearts are with the government and people of Bauchi State, particularly the bereaved family, as they grapple with this painful loss. The people of Gombe State join you in mourning Alhaji Ibrahim Duguri and his beloved children. We pray that Almighty Allah grants the family the strength and fortitude to bear this devastating tragedy," the governor said.

He beseeched Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant them Aljannat Firdaus, and comfort the family, friends, colleagues and all those affected by the tragedy.

The governor also prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of Suleiman, the surviving son who sustained critical injuries in the accident.