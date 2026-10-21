Africa: Nigeria Targets T20 World Cup Qualifier Ticket

20 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The Nigerian national cricket team has declared its determination to secure qualification for the 2028 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier C.

The tournament, scheduled for 20 to 25 October, will feature teams competing for a place in the next stage of the qualification process for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The tournament will feature hosts Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, Lesotho, Mozambique and The Gambia, competing in a round-robin format at the twin cricket ovals in Abuja.

A total of 15 matches will be played, with the top two teams advancing to the 2027 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

Nigeria captain Akachukwu Chima said his team had intensified preparations through training sessions and a series of competitive matches, expressing confidence that the hosts could win the tournament.

"We have been training hard, working hard and playing a lot of series. The boys are motivated, and our goal is to win it," Chima said at the pre-tournament press conference in Abuja on Monday.

He added that the support of the coaching staff and Nigerian fans would provide additional motivation for the team.

Chima also identified familiarity with local conditions as an advantage for Nigeria. "We know the ground and the outfield because we have been here for a couple of months. I think that is a big advantage for us because we are playing on home soil," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.