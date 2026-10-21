Africa: Nigeria Targets T20 World Cup Qualifier Ticket

The Nigerian national cricket team has declared its determination to secure qualification for the 2028 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier C.

The tournament, scheduled for 20 to 25 October, will feature teams competing for a place in the next stage of the qualification process for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The tournament will feature hosts Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, Lesotho, Mozambique and The Gambia, competing in a round-robin format at the twin cricket ovals in Abuja.

A total of 15 matches will be played, with the top two teams advancing to the 2027 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

Nigeria captain Akachukwu Chima said his team had intensified preparations through training sessions and a series of competitive matches, expressing confidence that the hosts could win the tournament.

"We have been training hard, working hard and playing a lot of series. The boys are motivated, and our goal is to win it," Chima said at the pre-tournament press conference in Abuja on Monday.

He added that the support of the coaching staff and Nigerian fans would provide additional motivation for the team.

Chima also identified familiarity with local conditions as an advantage for Nigeria. "We know the ground and the outfield because we have been here for a couple of months. I think that is a big advantage for us because we are playing on home soil," he said.