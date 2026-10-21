Liberia: No Cities Dissolved - Nyumalin

Minister of Local Government Francis Sakila Nyumalin has apologized to the House of Representatives over claims by his deputy, Fatima Bintu Sirleaf, that several cities across Liberia had been dissolved without legislative approval.

Appearing before House plenary on Tuesday, October 20, Minister Nyumalin clarified that no final decision has been made regarding the status of the affected cities, stressing that assessments are still ongoing.

He said his deputy's earlier announcement suggesting that some cities had been dissolved did not represent an official decision of the Ministry.

Nyumalin explained that the Ministry, working with other government institutions and partners, conducted assessments to determine which cities meet the requirements to retain their status and which could be recommended for downgrading.

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According to him, the assessment report underwent a validation exercise involving relevant stakeholders, including county superintendents, lawmakers and residents.

However, he disclosed that the report has not yet been submitted to the Legislature for consideration.

The Minister said additional analysis is being conducted to determine the potential implications of downgrading certain cities before final recommendations are presented.

He assured lawmakers that a comprehensive report would be submitted to the Legislature for review and appropriate action upon completion of the process.

The clarification follows concerns raised by lawmakers over the Ministry's reported decision to downgrade or dissolve cities established by legislative enactments.

Nyumalin's appearance before the House was intended to address those concerns and clarify the Ministry's position on the proposed changes to municipal status.