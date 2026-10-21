Liberia: Govt Pushes Trade Deals Into Jobs, Investment

Africa's long-standing ambition to build an integrated continental market is confronting a decisive test--whether agreements, policy commitments and high-level discussions can translate into businesses trading across borders, local enterprises entering regional supply chains, investment reaching productive sectors, and jobs being created.

That challenge is at the center of the 7th Prosperity Africa Conference (PAC), which opened in Monrovia on Tuesday, bringing together chambers of commerce, business leaders, investors, financial institutions, government representatives and development partners for three days of discussions and commercial engagement.

Co-hosted by the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) and the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI), the October 20-22 gathering is framed around the theme, "Innovation in Business Leadership and the Economics of Tomorrow." Its practical agenda is designed to connect businesses with buyers, distributors, investors and partners, while examining the barriers that prevent African companies from accessing opportunities in neighboring markets.

The conference's central question is therefore larger than whether participants can reach consensus on Africa's economic future. It is whether that consensus can generate transactions, strengthen local productive capacity and make regional integration tangible for entrepreneurs, farmers, manufacturers and workers.

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A key message emerging from the opening remarks was the need to move African economic cooperation from aspiration to implementation.

The keynote address by Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Stephen M. Yekeson Jr. placed the conference within Liberia's broader trade and investment agenda.

Under the address's title, "Liberia: Open, Predictable and Ready -- Building Tomorrow's Economy Together," Yekeson argued that economic stability should not be confused with economic transformation. He acknowledged that Liberia's private sector remains dominated by small, informal firms and that much of what the country produces leaves its shores unprocessed.

The address cited a projected real gross domestic product growth rate of 5.5 percent for 2026, based on the International Monetary Fund's June review, with mining--particularly iron ore and gold--identified as a major driver alongside manufacturing and construction. But the minister cautioned that growth figures alone do not resolve the country's structural challenges.

"The economics of tomorrow will not reward countries that only export raw materials," he said. "It will reward countries that add value, that move goods and money quickly and cheaply, and that make rules businesses can plan around."

Exporting raw commodities can generate revenue, but processing and manufacturing can create additional employment, support local suppliers, build technical expertise and retain a greater share of value within domestic economies.

Yekeson identified three areas of opportunity: agriculture and agro-processing; local content, value addition and manufacturing; and the digital economy and financial services.

In agriculture, he pointed to rice milling, cassava and palm processing, cold chains and packaging as businesses with potential domestic and regional markets. In manufacturing, he argued for building local suppliers and services around mining and other large investments, while processing more raw materials at home. In digital services, he identified opportunities associated with payment systems, broadband, fintech, e-commerce and business-process services.

The minister's address also emphasized electricity, transport and human capital as foundations for industrial development. Reliable and affordable power, more efficient ports, improved roads and rail links, and a workforce equipped with relevant technical and professional skills are essential if firms are to produce at competitive costs.

For investors, these are not peripheral concerns. They influence operating expenses, delivery schedules, production capacity and the viability of long-term projects.

Yekeson also pledged a more predictable business environment, highlighting policy consultation, published rules, contract certainty, stronger procurement systems and efforts to reduce the cost of doing business.

The conference, for Liberia, provides an opportunity to promote itself as a destination for investment while positioning its domestic businesses to participate more fully in regional trade.

Speaking on behalf of Engr. Jani Ibrahim, president of the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), Mamadou Baldé, the federation's third vice-president and president of PACCI's West Africa Zone, reaffirmed the private sector's commitment to advancing regional economic integration, trade facilitation and sustainable investment.

Baldé commended the Liberian government and conference organizers for providing a platform to strengthen business partnerships, mobilize investment and promote inclusive economic growth. He stressed the importance of removing barriers to cross-border trade, improving infrastructure and connectivity.

He highlighted the role of national chambers of commerce, regional business organizations and development partners in strengthening value chains, supporting SMEs, and expanding intra-African trade.

The underlying argument is that African businesses cannot expand regionally through government action alone. Chambers and business associations must help companies identify buyers, understand market requirements, develop partnerships and navigate the practical difficulties of cross-border commerce.

In his welcome remarks, O. Natty B. Davis II, president of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, argued that prosperity must have practical meaning for ordinary people. He described it in terms of a business growing enough to employ another young person, a farmer securing a reliable buyer, a woman entrepreneur obtaining finance to expand, and a local supplier winning a contract that enables further investment and employment.

"Our responsibility during this conference is to help make those possibilities real," Davis said.

His remarks placed local enterprise development at the center of the conference's ambitions. For Liberia, attracting investment is important, but the wider economic benefits will depend on how effectively domestic businesses connect to investment, production and procurement opportunities.

"A purchase order can become the foundation for business expansion, access to finance, and sustained employment," he said.

That point is particularly relevant in an economy where major investment projects can create demand for construction materials, transport, food, professional services, maintenance and other supplies. If domestic businesses are unable to meet the required standards, delivery schedules, financing needs or production volumes, much of that demand may be met by external suppliers.

The implication is that local participation cannot be achieved through declarations alone. It requires investment in enterprise capacity, technology, workforce skills, quality assurance and access to working capital.

Davis pointed to the Liberia Investment, Finance and Trade Project (LIFT) and the Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank (YEIB) initiative as part of the Chamber's efforts to improve supplier development and help young entrepreneurs build viable businesses.

The African Continental Free Trade Area is one of the most important frameworks underpinning the conference's ambitions. By seeking to reduce barriers to trade and establish a more integrated African market, the AfCFTA offers businesses the prospect of reaching customers beyond their national borders and building supply chains across multiple countries.

Yet the practical value of the agreement depends on whether businesses can use it.

Davis captured this distinction in his welcome address, arguing that the AfCFTA becomes meaningful when a business can identify a customer in another African country, meet the required standards, arrange payment and deliver its goods competitively.

Yekeson also made a similar case for regional integration, noting that Liberia ratified the AfCFTA agreement in 2024 after signing it in 2023, and launched its national implementation strategy in 2025. He argued that Liberia's four-port system, including the Port of Monrovia, its Atlantic location and its regional relationships could help the country serve West African markets.

He also called for stronger regional air links, improved roads and rail for transshipment, coastal shipping services and more efficient port operations.

This is why the conference program includes sessions on standards and market readiness, trading under the AfCFTA, business mobility and skills, public-private partnerships, trade finance and cross-border payments. These sessions are intended to address the practical steps businesses must take to trade across markets, rather than limiting discussion to the general promise of continental integration.

The conference's "Africa Chamber Connect" initiative is also designed to help businesses move from market interest to prepared commercial introductions through their national chambers, regional federation and destination-country chambers.

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Access to finance emerged as another important theme in the Chamber president's remarks.

Davis commended the Central Bank of Liberia and its partners for a recently concluded National Non-Performing Loans Resolution Conference, arguing that the issue affects both the health of financial institutions and the availability of credit to productive businesses.

He called for sustained action on the conference's recommendations, noting that resolving non-performing loans requires sound lending practices, responsible borrowing, effective recovery mechanisms and timely settlement of legitimate obligations.

Prosperity Africa 7 arrives at a moment when African countries are seeking to make regional integration a more effective instrument of economic transformation. The opportunity is not simply to increase the volume of trade between countries, but to change what African economies produce, how their businesses operate and how much value they retain from economic activity.

Stronger regional value chains could allow one country to supply agricultural products, another to process them, and others to provide packaging, logistics, finance or distribution. Such arrangements can widen markets for businesses that would struggle to grow on domestic demand alone.

For West Africa, improved connections among Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and other markets could create new opportunities for agricultural trade, manufacturing, transport and business services. But those opportunities will depend on reliable corridors, coordinated border procedures and commercial relationships that survive beyond individual events.

At the continental level, more capable chambers of commerce could help SMEs identify opportunities across borders, interpret market requirements and connect with potential partners.

The private sector's role, however, is not a substitute for public responsibility. Governments still have to address infrastructure gaps, improve regulatory consistency, facilitate customs procedures and ensure that trade rules are implemented. Financial institutions must provide appropriate products, while businesses themselves must invest in quality, productivity, sound management and the ability to meet contractual commitments.