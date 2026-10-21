Ghana: Newark Homowo Festival Opens Doors to Ghana-U.S. Investment

21 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE city of Newark in New Jersey, United States, was set agog as its Mayor, Ras J. Baraka, joined the Acting Gbese Mantse, Nii Armah Okpah II, to perform the sacred Ga ritual of sprinkling Kpoikpoi during the maiden Homowo celebration in the city on Saturday.

In a colourful display of tradition, cultural identity and restitution, the ceremony brought the cherished Ga custom to the streets of Newark for the first time, giving Ghanaians in the diaspora a rare opportunity to reconnect with their ancestral heritage while introducing the rich traditions of the Ga people to a wider international audience.

The sight of Mayor Baraka joining the traditional ruler for the ceremony added a special dimension to the occasion, demonstrating how cultural festivals could bring communities together, promote mutual understanding and deepen relations between Ghana and the United States.

The four-day event, held under the auspices of the Acting Gbese Mantse, attracted government representatives from both the United States and Ghana, business executives, investors, creatives and members of the Ghanaian community.

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A major feature of the programme was the Homowo Business Summit, held at the Robert Treat Hotel on October 16, which focused on the theme, "From Heritage to Prosperity: Unlocking Accra's Land, Enterprise and Investment Potential." Read More.

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