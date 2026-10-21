Liberia: Who Scrutinizes the Scrutinizers?

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon wants the Legislature to scrutinize the national budget more vigorously. Fair enough.

But who scrutinizes the lawmakers? When elected representatives admit that they have repeatedly failed to make public spending reflect public needs, citizens deserve more than another promise to examine the figures. They deserve to see what lawmakers change, whose interests those changes serve, and whether the same scrutiny extends to the Legislature's own allocations.

Speaking at the opening of the Legislature's third quarter, Dillon urged his colleagues to exercise their authority over government spending more deliberately.

"We should muster the courage to tear the budget apart and make the rightful appropriations," he said.

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There is merit in that appeal. Budget review should involve difficult questions about competing needs, spending proposals and results. Approving public expenditure is among the most consequential responsibilities entrusted to elected representatives.

But Dillon's argument leaves a substantial question unanswered: what gives the public confidence that greater legislative control will produce better spending decisions?

Afrobarometer's 2024 survey, whose findings were released in May 2025, offers troubling context. Fifty-nine percent of Liberians considered "most" or "all" members of Parliament corrupt, while 57 percent expressed the same view about senators. These are public perceptions, not findings of wrongdoing against individual lawmakers. They nevertheless reveal a serious credibility problem for the institution claiming responsibility for protecting the public purse.

Dillon's admission makes that problem harder to dismiss.

"I'm bothered because we are all guilty, and no speech can help that," he said.

We agree that no speech can repair the consequences of repeated legislative failure. But an acknowledgment of collective guilt must lead to identifiable responsibility. Otherwise, everyone accepts blame in public while nobody answers for particular decisions.

Citizens should be able to establish which allocations lawmakers challenged, which changes they proposed, how those changes were justified and how their elected representatives voted. They should also know whether approved funds were released and what those funds accomplished.

That is how scrutiny becomes something the public can verify.

The International Budget Partnership's 2023 Open Budget Survey provides a relevant benchmark. It scored Liberia's legislative budget oversight at just 22 out of 100. Opportunities for public participation during legislative budget approval scored only 11 out of 100. Although these figures assess an earlier period, they document weaknesses directly relevant to Dillon's concerns.

The second figure deserves particular attention. A Legislature cannot convincingly claim to defend ordinary Liberians' priorities while giving those citizens little meaningful opportunity to influence its deliberations.

Lawmakers may know their constituencies. They may receive appeals daily. But representation requires an open process through which competing needs can be heard, assessed and reflected in decisions.

A market woman, a teacher awaiting salary, a farmer needing access to markets and a patient buying medicines outside a public hospital may have very different views of what deserves urgent funding. Their experiences should help shape the questions asked during budget hearings.

The Legislature should therefore publish a clear hearing schedule, invite submissions from citizens and civil society, and provide practical opportunities for participation beyond Monrovia. It should publish committee findings and explain major changes between the proposed and approved budgets in language people can understand.

Participation must also have consequences. When citizens identify a neglected priority, lawmakers should explain whether it was accommodated and, if it was rejected, why. Inviting people to speak means little if their contributions disappear into proceedings they cannot follow.

The same openness must apply to the Legislature's own spending.

An institution demanding detailed justification from ministries and agencies should provide equally clear explanations for its allocations, allowances, travel and other expenditure. Its credibility will depend partly on its willingness to accept the standards it demands of others.

We should also question the suggestion that lawmakers suffer public criticism because citizens misunderstand the Executive's influence over budget preparation. Whatever priorities arrive in the submitted proposal, legislative approval carries responsibility. Lawmakers cannot authorize spending and then treat dissatisfaction with those decisions chiefly as a communication problem.

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Nor should scrutiny end when the budget passes. Following expenditure, examining audit findings and demanding explanations for failed programmes are essential to determining whether appropriations served their stated purpose.

Dillon has correctly identified a failure that his colleagues must confront. He can now help make the remedy concrete by proposing public hearings, published committee analysis, accessible records of decisions and regular reporting on implementation.

The measure of reform will be whether citizens can follow their money and hold decision-makers accountable.

Before lawmakers ask Liberians to trust them with a more assertive role in allocating public resources, they must make that role open to public scrutiny. The people who pay for the budget, and live with its consequences, deserve a meaningful place in deciding what it delivers.