Rwanda: Owecc-L, Pul Delegation Returns From Rwanda Study Tour On Transitional Justice

A high-level joint delegation from the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia (OWECC-L) and the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) returned to Monrovia late Monday, October 12, 2026, following a three-week study tour of Rwanda's post-conflict transitional justice and memorialization framework.

The mission, conducted from September 24 to October 12, 2026, sought to draw lessons from Rwanda's experience in post-conflict recovery, accountability, reconciliation, and the preservation of historical memory as Liberia advances preparations to operationalize the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) and the National Anti-Corruption Court (NACC).

Led by Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, Executive Director of OWECC-L, and Mr. Julius Kanubah, President of the Press Union of Liberia, the delegation engaged Rwandan government officials, transitional justice practitioners, civil society leaders, memorial institutions, and media organizations across Kigali, Musanze, Rubavu, Kibuye, and Nyanza.

The engagements examined Rwanda's response to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, with particular attention to institutional accountability, technical cooperation, capacity building, digital archiving, survivor support mechanisms, and public memorialization.

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The delegation said Rwanda's experience offers important lessons for Liberia as the country works to address the legacy of its civil wars, strengthen the rule of law, and pursue accountability for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and economic crimes.

"Rwanda's experience offers invaluable lessons on confronting painful histories while fostering national cohesion and ensuring accountability for grave human rights violations and economic crimes," the joint delegation stated.

The study tour brought together legal, journalistic, technical, and investigative personnel to examine institutional practices that could inform Liberia's transitional justice process and support public understanding of the proposed accountability mechanisms.

In addition to Dr. Barbu and Mr. Kanubah, the delegation included Mr. Ezekiel E. Fayia, an intelligence and investigative officer assigned from the Liberia National Police to OWECC-L; Mr. Simeon J. Lomah, Head of Information and Communications Technology at OWECC-L; and Mr. Edmond S. Kamei, Assistant Director for Operations at OWECC-L.

Mr. Patrick Niyongabo served as adviser and escort during the Rwanda engagements, while Mr. Tyfred B. Teh, a Liberian postgraduate law student in Rwanda, provided technical support representing the Steering Committee of the African Transitional Justice Youth Network (ATJYN).

Media Responsibility and Transitional Justice Reporting

Recognizing the influence of the media in shaping public understanding of conflict, accountability, and reconciliation, the delegation placed particular emphasis on engagements with Rwanda's media institutions.

The discussions acknowledged the dual role of journalism in conflict settings: media can contribute to division when used to spread inflammatory narratives, but responsible reporting can also promote public awareness, accountability, social cohesion, and reconciliation.

Against this background, the delegation held consultations with the Rwandan Journalists Association (ARJ), the Rwanda Media Commission (RMC), and the Liberian Media Institutions Network-Rwanda (LMIN-R), an online media network operated by Liberian postgraduate students residing in Rwanda.

The engagements explored opportunities for cooperation between Liberian and Rwandan media institutions, particularly in preparing journalists to report accurately, responsibly, and impartially on transitional justice proceedings.

According to OWECC-L and the PUL, the consultations are expected to provide a foundation for structured partnerships focused on specialized transitional justice reporting, digital documentation, and peace education ahead of court proceedings in Liberia.

Such initiatives are intended to strengthen journalists' understanding of complex legal processes, improve the documentation and preservation of historical records, and promote informed public engagement with accountability mechanisms.

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The collaboration also highlights the importance of equipping journalists to distinguish verified information from allegations, understand legal procedures, protect vulnerable sources, and report on sensitive historical issues without undermining the principles of fairness and due process.

As Liberia prepares to establish its accountability institutions, cooperation between the proposed courts' institutional stakeholders and the media could play an important role in ensuring that citizens receive accurate information about the justice process and its implications.

The delegation's return marks the conclusion of the Rwanda study tour, with its institutional engagements expected to inform continued discussions on Liberia's transitional justice framework, professional media development, and the preservation of records relevant to the country's history.