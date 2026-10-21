Liberia: Whose Voice Is My Voice? Homage to the Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) and Its Martyrs

At a time like this, perhaps "the time of monsters," to use Antonio Gramsci, in an epoch of global upheavals, against the backdrop of a world mired in regional wars, climate disasters, and (destructive) technological advances, individuals who still have conscience are taking a pause or break--one may even call it what the literati call 'caesura'--from their daily lives to pay homage to an institution that has remained the bastion of consciousness, the political Mecca within the Liberian body politic: the Vanguard Student Unification Party.

On October 20, 1970, a handful of students at the University of Liberia founded the Student Unification Party to serve as the citadel of enlightenment, a place where men and women get baptized and hence begin the life of political consciousness anew. Fifty-six years later, SUP remains the oldest continuous instrument and institution of organized dissent in our Republic, and it has outlived every regime it was formed to oppose. I write this homage far from Capitol Hill and far from the Motherland, but I write it as a son of West Point who owes part of his political education to that Party.

In Liberia, we have had a habit of celebrating the dates our rulers chose and forgetting the dates the people chose. October 20 belongs to the second calendar. It marks the day young Liberians, conscious paladins of the highest order, decided that the University would no longer be a finishing school for the ruling class, but a place where the Republic's conscience could be trained and armed with ideas.

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I should say plainly that I never studied at the University of Liberia; my undergraduate education took place elsewhere, away from Liberia. My path to the Party therefore did not run through Capitol Hill. It began on Ashmun Street. In November 2012, I was a student at the J. J. Ross Memorial High School (where I spent my 10th and 11th grade years) when the General Auditing Commission, a few steps down the same street, became the scene of a protest.

Then Auditor General Robert Kilby had dismissed more than forty employees of the Commission, citing budgetary constraints, and SUP militants, joined by the Liberia National Student Union (LINSU), the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), and other groups, laid siege to the building. They staged sit-ins, marched up and down Ashmun Street under a "Kilby Must Go" banner, and demanded either the workers' reinstatement or the AG's resignation. The Senate's Public Accounts Committee had already summoned him to explain himself.

But what stayed with me was not the loud slogans or mesmerizing battle cries, but the principle behind them. For here were students with no jobs at stake, defending the livelihoods of workers they did not know, and insisting that the institution charged with auditing the State and its apparatuses must itself be accountable. For a boy from West Point, it was one of the first times I saw students speak to power as if power owed them an answer. Suddenly, a nagging curiosity was born. I wanted to know where that confidence came from.

I found part of the answer by walking down to the University of Liberia's main campus a few days after the protests had quieted down and asked to be considered a young, junior-high school militant of the Party. Fast forward to almost two years later, in 2014, among the members of the Cadre Training Class, the Class of Fair Day, my early political education had introduced me to the study of serious ideas. Those members contributed to my early intellectual growth more than they may know. In their company, I learned that ideas must be studied before they are shouted, that history is a weapon in the hands of the poor, and that a student's first loyalty is to the people. Much of what I have since tried to write about our country began in conversations of that kind.

That's why this anniversary is personal for me, and it is also why I cannot celebrate it without a warning. A movement is not honored by those who sing its songs on October 20 and sell its principles on October 21. Thus, the Vanguard Party's history, read honestly today, is an indictment of the men and women in my own generation and epoch who have turned the pen and the microphone into job applications. These are shameless opportunists, auctioning away that small, trustworthy part of what remains of their putrid characters to the highest bidder.

To understand why that warning matters, I must go back to the beginning; I must first return to the historical scene of the Republic into which the Party was born. The Liberia of 1970 was a one-party state in all but name. The True Whig Party (TWP) had ruled without interruption since the late nineteenth century, 1878 to be precise, and William V.S. Tubman, in power since 1944, was entering the last year of his life. Power, land, credit, and schooling flowed through a narrow network of families mostly concentrated on the coast. The University of Liberia, chartered in 1951 from the old Liberia College founded in 1862, was meant to serve that social and political order. Yet by the 1960s, it was filling with the children of the interior, because the ruling families could afford to send their own children to America. The rulers had built a classroom in which country children could read about liberty, justice, equality, and self-government, while being told outside it that these words were not meant for them.

It goes without saying that the contradiction had a human face. Students of indigenous background spoke of pressure to shed their names and take settler surnames in order to be admitted, employed, or promoted. A boy named 'Yarkpawolo' learned that he could only go further or become successful in an endeavor if he became 'Johnson.' The Vanguard Party was born from the refusal to make that trade. Its founding demand was simple and, for its time, unequivocally radical: education is a right of the many, not a privilege of the few, and the University must mirror the whole nation rather than a sliver of it. Hence, the Party gave that refusal a language. It called itself a vanguard, organized its leadership through a Central Committee and Politburo, and set against "oligarchy" a word of its own: massescracy, rule in the interest of the masses. The word was coined by Swanzy Elliott, and though confined to the Liberian political theater, I have always admired how much it carries.

It insists that democracy is measured not by the ritual of elections alone but by whether the poor majority actually governs its own life. The Party treated and still treats the campus as a microcosm of Liberian society, so that every injustice on Capitol Hill or elsewhere became and becomes a rehearsal for the national one.

Armed to the teeth with that language, the Party spent its first decade confronting the True Whig order. Under the founding chairmanship of Michael G.S. Dolo, with Frederick Gobawolee as its first standard bearer, it contested student elections, pressed for the admission and fair treatment of indigenous students, and began to speak about national questions that no licensed party dared to raise. By its own account, it was the first organized body in the country to demand multi-party democracy.

The Party did not work alone, and I think it's important that today's militants remember this. The 1970s produced a constellation of progressive formations, including but not limited to the Movement for Justice in Africa (MOJA), whose intellectuals included Togba-Nah Tipoteh (Rudolph Nah Roberts) and Amos Sawyer; the Progressive Alliance of Liberia (PAL), led by Gabriel Baccus Matthews; and Susukuu, the development cooperative founded in 1971. The campus party was the training ground where many of their younger cadres first learned to organize, write, argue, and endure.

That decade of enlightenment and agitation came to its reckoning on April 14, 1979. When the Tolbert government proposed a sharp increase in the price of rice, the staple of every Liberian table, PAL called a peaceful demonstration. Students marched alongside market women, laborers and the unemployed. Security forces opened fire, and the dead included young people whose only weapon was the conviction that a hungry nation deserved to be heard. To use the American civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., they rose to "the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force." Among those killed that day was Irene Nimpson, a member of the Party's women's wing. Her name belongs at the head of any honest roll of its martyrs. She reminds me that the struggle for social justice was never a men's affair alone, and that the price of rice was always a question of who rules and for whom.

A year later, the oligarchy fell, though not in the way the students had hoped. On April 12, 1980, Master Sergeant Samuel K. Doe (who would soon become a dictator) and a group of enlisted men overthrew the Tolbert government. Many progressives first greeted the coup as the end of oligarchy. The Party--consequently, through a study of global history-soon learned that a uniform could oppress as efficiently as a top hat, and that the language of redemption could be bent to serve a new elite. The military government moved quickly against the campus. In January 1982, six SUP student leaders were arrested and charged with treason; five were convicted and sentenced to death by firing squad. Only intense domestic and international pressure produced an executive pardon on the eve of the scheduled execution. Ezekiel Pajibo, one of the condemned, later spent eighteen years in exile. That same year, the regime issued Decree 2A, banning student politics on campuses and crushing academic freedom. The Party did not dissolve. It went underground and learned the discipline of surviving prohibition. In struggle terms, the Party retreated but never surrendered. Its actions became well calculated.

The darkest day of that decade came on August 22, 1984. Students had gathered to protest the arrest of Dr. Amos Sawyer, the political scientist (later interim president) accused of a "socialist plot." Soldiers of the Executive Mansion Guard (EMG) stormed the main campus. Accounts of the casualties range from dozens wounded, reported by Amnesty International, to more than a hundred injured in the Lawyers Committee for Human Rights investigation, with unconfirmed deaths. Students were stripped, flogged, and robbed, and female students were sexually assaulted. Doe then dismissed the University's administration and faculty senate.

Across the decade, members of the Party passed through the Post Stockade (located within the Barclay Training Center), the Monrovia Central Prison (or South Beach), and the forest prison of Belleh Yallah. Some, like Pajibo, carried the struggle into exile. What they didn't do was trade their silence for a ministry. When I think of what the Party truly bequeathed to my generation, it's that refusal above everything else. The Party must continue to insist on persevering in the midst of persecution.

If the 1980s tested the Party's courage, the war tested its survival. When Charles Taylor's National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) crossed from Ivory Coast on December 24, 1989, the regime the students had fought for a decade began to collapse. But the war did not liberate them. It hunted them. In 1990, as Monrovia became a battlefield for warring factions, the Party lost some of its finest minds to the guns of both the dying government and the advancing rebels. On August 17, 1990, Wuo Gappi Tappia, a former chairman and standard bearer of the Party, was killed by government forces on the Capitol Bypass. That same year, Wewe Debbah, remembered by his comrades as the Party's great writer, was killed by government forces on Ashmun Street, the same street where, a generation later, I would go to high school and first watch the Party march. Toniah Richardson was murdered by rebel forces at Fendall, the University's own rural campus. The bullets came from opposite directions, but the target was the same independent mind.

The Vanguard Party survived the war years the way it had survived Decree 2A: dispersed and wounded, but not extinguished. When Taylor came to power in 1997, it again found itself in opposition. Former chairman Urias Teh Pour and others had to be spirited out of the country with the help of the great Archbishop Michael Kpakala Francis of the Catholic Archdiocese of Monrovia when Taylor's men turned on them. Those who stayed kept the regime's feet to the fire until 2003. The post-war decades brought opponents of a subtler kind--what the Party's own statements have called soft dictatorship, the looting of public resources, and the slow strangulation of the University by inadequate budgets. The weapons changed hands, but the same question remained: who will speak when the powerful prefer silence?

Before I turn to that question, I want to pause and (re)call the names of those who answered it with their lives. A movement is nothing without its people. On this 56th anniversary, I call their names not as decoration but as evidence of what Liberian youth have been willing to give; not to prove command of historical facts, but to direct the Liberian mind to a study of our past.

MICHAEL G.S. DOLO, founding chairman. He gave the Party its first shape and its first courage, at a time when organizing outside the True Whig Party was itself an act of defiance. Every congress since stands on the foundation he laid. SWANZY ELLIOTT, who gave the Party its most enduring word, massescracy. Ideas outlive the people who coin them, and every time a young militant uses that word, Elliott speaks again. IRENE NIMPSON, of the women's wing, was killed on April 14, 1979, in the protest against the rice price increase. She died on the street for the right of the poor to eat. WUO GAPPI TAPPIA, former chairman and standard bearer, was killed by government forces on the Capitol Bypass on August 17, 1990. WEWE DEBBAH, the Party's scribe, was killed by government forces on Ashmun Street in 1990. That a regime at war found time to kill a writer tells me what it feared most. TONIAH RICHARDSON, murdered by rebel forces at Fendall.

Around them stand others whose names the Party keeps: FREDERICK GOBAWOLEE, its first standard bearer; BENEDICT GARLAWOLU of the Central Committee; MOMOLU LAVALLA; and, in our own century, GWENDOLYN DABAH WILSON, a young graduate and advocate for girls' education who died in a car crash (which included Rep. Adolph Lawrence) in 2019. Beside the dead stand the living veterans who were jailed, flogged, condemned, and exiled, and who came home to serve in human rights work, the law, the academy, and public life. None of the martyrs of the Doe and Taylor eras died for a job. None died for a car, a ministry, or a consultancy. They died because they would not be bought, and because they believed a university exists to tell the truth to power, not to supply it with clerks.

I call these names not only to mourn but to measure, and measured against them, too many in my own generation fall short. Liberia today has no shortage of people who write, post, broadcast, and march. What it has is a shortage of people who mean it. On examining our society, one cannot fail to notice that a new type, a species of some sort, has emerged among our intellectuals, student leaders, and youth activists: the critic whose criticism is a resume or CV. I know the pattern well, and so do you. Put in empirical terms--a young man discovers that a sharp Facebook post about corruption attracts attention. He writes a dozen more; he organizes a press conference, threatens a protest, issues a "final warning" to the government of the day. Then a letter of appointment suddenly arrives: he's been named an assistant minister, a special assistant, a board member, or a consultant, and the pen falls silent. The corruption he denounced has not ended. Only his unemployment has.

He is not a revolutionary. He is a job-seeker in revolutionary costume. The false intellectual uses ideas the way a trader uses goods: to be sold to the highest bidder. The false revolutionary uses the masses the way a politician uses a crowd: as proof of his market value. Both have learned that in Liberia outrage is the cheapest route to patronage, and that the State will gladly pay to quiet a voice it could never answer. The damage is greater than individual hypocrisy. Each purchase teaches a generation that principle is a negotiating position. It drains public trust from every honest critic, because citizens can no longer tell conviction from audition. And it hands rulers a cheap formula for governing: let them shout, then hire the loudest. The infighting that has periodically torn the Party itself, amid allegations that outside political interests were buying influence within it, shows that even the Vanguard is not immune.

I want to be careful and fair here. Serving in government is not a crime, and many veterans of the Party have served the Republic with integrity. The test is not whether one holds office. The test is whether one's pen and voice belong to the people before the appointment and after it. Gramsci distinguished the organic intellectual, rooted in the struggles of a class, from the traditional intellectual who serves whatever order employs him. Frantz Fanon warned that a national middle class could inherit the colonial state only to manage its spoils. Our false revolutionaries are the newest proof that both men were right. Set them beside Irene Nimpson on April 14, or Wewe Debbah writing in a city at war. Those comrades could have negotiated. They did not. That is the whole difference between a vanguard and a queue.

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Yet I do not believe the answer to the false revolutionary is cynicism. I believe it is solidarity, of two kinds that Liberia urgently needs (I will develop them further in a future piece). The first is what I call generational solidarity: young people standing with one another across party, campus, county, and ethnicity. The university student in Monrovia must see the unemployed youth in West Point, the market girl in Ganta, and the young farmer in Lofa as comrades in the same predicament, not as audiences for his ambition. A youth or student movement that splinters into rival patrons' camps has already lost, whatever slogans it shouts. The Party's founding insight, that the campus is a microcosm of the nation, means the students' struggle is legitimate only when it carries the nation's poor inside it.

The second is what I call intergenerational solidarity, and here the obligation runs both ways. The veterans owe the young more than nostalgia. Too many former militants return each October to speak of Belleh Yallah and August 22, then go back to offices where they defend the very practices they once fought. The veterans who honor the Party are those who mentor without manipulating, fund without purchasing loyalty, open doors without demanding silence, and tell the truth about their own compromises so the young need not repeat them. I know the difference from experience--the cadres of the Class of Fair Day gave a teenager from West Point their time and their arguments and asked nothing in return.

The young, in turn, owe the elders memory and seriousness. Any social or political movement that does not know that Irene Nimpson died for the price of rice, or that five of its leaders once stood a day from the firing squad, will be easily flattered by politicians who know nothing of either. Study is a revolutionary duty. So is discipline. So is the patience to build organizations that outlast any single leader. What binds the two is a shared refusal: the refusal to treat the people's suffering as a ladder. When old and young hold that line together, the State can no longer buy the movement one leader at a time. When they abandon it, every generation must begin again from nothing, and the oligarchy, in whatever new dress, wins by default.

All of this brings me back to October 20, and to the Republic the Party has spent fifty-six years trying to complete. Much of what it demanded has come to pass. The children of the interior now fill the University's lecture halls and teach in them. Liberians vote in contested elections. A critic can, most days, write without fear of Belleh Yallah. These gains were not gifts from rulers. They were won, in part, by students who paid with their liberty and their lives. Yet the Republic remains unfinished. The University still lacks the laboratories, libraries, and budget a national university deserves. Youth unemployment still drives our brightest into patronage or onto the boats. Public wealth is still treated as private inheritance by too many who hold office. The struggle for social justice, political and civil rights, and academic freedom has changed its terrain, not its necessity.

So, on this October 20, let the songs be sung, and the flags be raised. But I ask every militant, veteran, and sympathizer, and I ask myself, a harder question: whose voice is my voice? If the answer is the people's, then the martyrs did not die in vain. If the answer is a patron's, then no anniversary speech can redeem it.

I will honor Dolo, Elliott, Nimpson, Tappia, Debbah and Richardson the only way the dead can be honored--by refusing to sell what they refused to sell. I invite my generation to do the same. Long live the memory of the martyrs. Long live the Vanguard Party. Long live the struggle for an equal and just Liberia.