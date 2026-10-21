Liberia: Mirnet Co-Chair Jamesetta D. Williams Attends Regional Media Meeting in Sierra Leone

Monrovia — The Ministry of Information Reporters Network (MIRNET) has announced that its Co-Chair, Jamesetta D. Williams, is currently in Freetown, Sierra Leone, attending a two-day regional meeting of Presidents and Vice Presidents of Auxiliary Networks from Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Madam Williams traveled to Sierra Leone following a special invitation extended by the Sierra Leone Reporters Union (SLRU) during the weekend to participate in the regional gathering, which is being held from October 19-21, 2026, at the SLRU Office in Freetown.

The meeting brings together leaders of auxiliary media networks from the participating countries to strengthen professional relationships, promote cooperation, share experiences, and explore opportunities for greater regional collaboration among journalists and media professionals.

According to the invitation from SLRU President Yeanor Kabia, Madam Williams was invited in recognition of her contribution to the idea of fostering stronger collaboration among neighboring countries and her role in advancing professional engagement among media practitioners.

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MIRNET recognizes the participation of its Co-Chair in the regional engagement as an opportunity to represent the interests of Liberian journalists and contribute to discussions aimed at strengthening unity, professional cooperation, and networking among media organizations across the region.

The leadership of MIRNET is pleased with Madam Williams' participation and believes her engagement will further enhance the network's relationships with its counterparts in the West African region.

Madam Williams is expected to return to Liberia later this week, following the conclusion of the regional meeting and related engagements in Sierra Leone.

Co-chair Williams is a staff member of the New Republic Newspaper, one of the local dailies in Liberia, where she positions herself as a reliable, effective and aggressive reporter, adhering to professional ethics and journalistic standards.