Nigeria: Jonathan Urges Nigeria to Shift From Imports to Production

ABUJA -- Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigeria to develop the resources and technology needed to produce goods and services locally rather than continue to depend on imports.

Jonathan made the call on Wednesday while commissioning the Zeetin Technologies plant in Idu, Abuja, which manufactures tricycles for the Nigerian market.

He said Nigeria's large youth population could serve as a major asset in boosting local production, creating economic opportunities and driving national development.

The former president urged Nigeria to emulate countries that had successfully mobilised their resources and young populations to expand their manufacturing capacity and become reliable producers and exporters of goods.

He stressed the need for Nigeria to harness its human and material resources to strengthen domestic production and reduce dependence on imported goods.