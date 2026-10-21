Ghana: Foreign Affairs Minister Joins Ghanaian Community in UK to Honour Prof. Jason Arday

20 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has joined the family of the late Professor Jason Atta Kwei Arday, the Ghanaian community in the UK, and other dignitaries for a memorial service in Southwark, UK.

In a post, Mr. Ablakwa described the service as deeply moving and unforgettable, held in honour of the late professor's memory.

According to him, in keeping with the government's pledge, he joined the family, Ghana's High Commissioner to London, British MPs, Ministers, the Mayor of London, Cambridge scholars, Prof. Arday's students and loved ones to pay respects and honour his inspiring legacy.

Mr. Ablakwa noted that Prof. Arday's accomplishments as the youngest Black professor appointed at the University of Cambridge and his widely appreciated charitable contributions will continue to inspire generations.

"The Government and People of Ghana will continue to stand by our compatriots everywhere they are in the world. As we do so, we profess our commitment to justice, equality and the creation of a new world," he said.

He prayed for fortitude for the family in what he described as an extraordinarily difficult time.

"We shall always remember Prof. Arday for his response when asked what he will wish to do to change the world: 'I would take a thread and a needle, and I'd interweave love into our society'," Mr. Ablakwa added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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