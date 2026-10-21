Africa: West Africa Urged to Unite for Climate Finance At COP31

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is pushing for increased climate financing to help vulnerable countries in the sub-region tackle the growing threat of climate change.

Ahead of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), the bloc is calling for stronger international support to address climate-related losses, improve adaptation and ensure that financial commitments translate into resources for vulnerable countries and communities.

The call was made at the end of a three-day regional workshop in Accra last Thursday, which sought to coordinate the sub-region's negotiating position ahead of COP31, scheduled for November 9 to 20, 2026, in Antalya, Türkiye.

Organised by ECOWAS and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU/UEMOA) under the ECOWAS Regional Support Group for International Climate Negotiations, the workshop brought together representatives of member states to review outcomes from recent climate negotiations, examine implementation gaps and discuss ways to strengthen the region's collective position ahead of the conference.

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Key issues discussed included climate adaptation, climate finance, loss and damage, technology transfer, capacity-building and a just transition.

Participants also discussed efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

The ECOWAS Resident Ambassador in Ghana, Ambassador Mohammed Lawan Gana, said the meeting was important in laying the groundwork for a West African Pavilion at COP31.

He said the pavilion would showcase initiatives across the sub-region aimed at building climate resilience and promoting sustainable development.

Ambassador Gana said the region's success at COP31 would depend largely on its ability to agree on shared priorities and negotiate collectively on issues where member states' interests converged.

A representative and climate change focal person at the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology (MESTI), Dr Daniel Benefoh, stressed the need for West African countries to negotiate with a united voice.

He said that although the region contributed relatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions, it remained highly vulnerable to climate change, making collective action crucial to securing stronger international support.

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West Africa continues to face climate-related shocks, including rising temperatures, flash floods, droughts, coastal erosion and land degradation, which threaten food security, livelihoods, infrastructure, public health and economic development.

He urged participants to view climate action as an opportunity to promote renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, green industries, innovation and job creation.

COP31 will bring countries together to negotiate international responses to climate change, including measures to limit global warming and support vulnerable nations in adapting to its effects.