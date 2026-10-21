Ghana: Wateraid Improves Water, Sanitation Access in Bongo

WaterAid Ghana, a non-profit organisation, has constructed a Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Nutrition Plus (WASH-Nutrition+) facility for Zorkor-Kadare in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

The project, valued at US$300,000, comprises two solar-powered limited mechanised water systems, three-seater gender-sensitive and disability-friendly sanitation facilities, and two demonstration vegetable gardens.

Beo-Tankoo, a neighbouring community of Kadare, has also benefited from the demonstration vegetable gardens.

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Speaking at the handover ceremony at Kadare last Saturday, the Programme Manager for Universal WASH Access at WaterAid Ghana, Mr Charles Nachinab, said the project reflected the organisation's firm commitment to supporting Ghana's efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 of the United Nations (UN), which focuses on clean water and sanitation.

He said the WASH-Nutrition+ project was intended to ease the difficulties residents faced because of inadequate access to water and sanitation facilities.

Mr Nachinab said the project, funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through Latter-day Saint Charities Australia, was also expected to improve the general health of residents in the Bongo District, particularly vulnerable groups such as pregnant and nursing women, adolescent girls and children under five.

He said the mechanised water system installed at the Kadare Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound would provide significant relief to the health facility and the community.

"The female sanitation facility includes a changing room for menstrual hygiene, while that for the male counterparts has a urinal," he said.

Mr Nachinab added that the main and maternity blocks of the health facility had also been rehabilitated under the project, with improvements including the installation of WASH facilities, tiling and painting.

He said more than 300 assorted WASH kits had been distributed across the two communities, while 1,200 information, education and communication materials had also been supplied to health facilities and communities.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugre, commended WaterAid Ghana for the initiative, saying it complemented the government's Free Primary Healthcare Programme, which sought to improve access to essential healthcare, preventive services and early disease detection.

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He described the WASH-Nutrition+ project as a significant investment in public health, human dignity and inclusive development.

However, he urged the Bongo District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, traditional authorities and community members to ensure that the facilities were properly used and maintained to guarantee their longevity.

The Divisional Chief of the Zorkor-Kadare Traditional Area, Naba Nambelmzinre Apa-Atang, said the project had brought relief to the community, which had endured acute water and sanitation challenges for years.

He said residents of Zorkor-Kadare had previously struggled to access safe drinking water, exposing them to preventable illnesses.