Ghana: Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse At Obuasi Shs - Amnesty

Amnesty International Ghana has called for a prompt, independent and survivor-centred investigation into allegations that the headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School sexually abused female students.

It warned that any failure by school and education officials to act on earlier complaints, if established, would amount to a serious breach of their duty to protect children.

In a statement signed by its Director, Hannah Osei, and copied to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, the human rights organisation said it was deeply concerned about the allegations against the headmaster, Mr Zakaria Abdulai.

Ms Hannah Osei

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The allegations emerged in an investigative report by journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni, titled "Inside the Dreaded Headmaster's Bungalow".

According to Amnesty International Ghana, several female students had allegedly suffered abuse, while complaints were reportedly made to the school and education authorities months before the report was published.

"If established," the organisation said, "the failure of responsible officials to act would amount to a failure to protect students from violence and abuse."

Amnesty International Ghana cited the Children's Act, 1998 (Act 560), the Ghana Education Service Code of Conduct for Teachers and the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), saying the legal and regulatory frameworks prohibited and criminalised the sexual abuse or seduction of a child or student by a teacher, whether on or off school premises.

