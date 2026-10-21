Ghana: Hunters Hand Crowned National Netball Champions

Winneba-based Hunters Hand Netball Club have been crowned champions of the third edition of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) National Netball Championship after defeating Madina-based Spice Girls Netball Club 23-16 in the final match played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two-day championship, sponsored by IOM Ghana in partnership with the Netball Federation of Ghana (NFG) and the National Sports Authority (NSA), brought together 12 top netball clubs from five regions, namely Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Ashanti and Volta.

Organised as part of IOM's Addressing Trafficking in Sports Project, the championship was held under the theme, "Together, we can end human trafficking in sports in Ghana."

On their way to the final, Hunters Hand defeated Adugyama Netball Club 30-9 in their opening fixture before overcoming Future Stars 27-16 to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

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They then thrashed Crimson Hawks 25-7 before edging out Legon-based Blazing Hands 15-14 in the semi-finals.

Spice Girls, on their part, brushed aside Kumasi-based Bosomtwe Ladies 30-14, played out a 19-19 draw with Shalom and defeated Matrix 21-15 before overcoming defending champions Generations Netball Academy from Ada 16-9 to book their place in the final.

The 2019 champions, Blazing Hands, defeated Generations Netball Academy 23-12 to finish third.

The Best Player of the Championship award went to Sita Esi Amamoo Mensah of Hunters Hand, while Ernestina Nkrumah Abanyin of Blazing Hands won the Best Shooter award, with the Goal of the Championship award going to Dr Yayra Kluboito of Hunters Hand.

For their efforts, Hunters Hand took home a trophy, medals and souvenirs from the sponsors, while runners-up Spice Girls and third-placed Blazing Hands also received medals and souvenirs.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Richard Akpokavie, who was the special guest at the finals, congratulated the NFG on organising a successful championship, urging the federation to put its house in order ahead of the qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Throughout the two-day event, IOM used the platform to promote safe and inclusive sporting environments for all players while raising awareness of the risks of human trafficking in sports.