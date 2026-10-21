Ghana: GAF Staff Wins Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon

Ishmael Arthur of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) emerged the winner of the 2026 Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon with a time of 1:10:44.97 in the men's 21-kilometre category, beating off competition from over 1,000 participants.

Arthur walked home with GH¢18,000 in prize money, Tampico soft drinks and sponsorship by Acadia Industries Limited to participate in an international marathon.

Arthur, who has been one of the veteran long-distance runners in the country, had keen competition from Kooga Atia of the University College of Education, Winneba, who recorded a time of 1:11:21:42 to place second.

Ebenezer Martey, also from the college, placed third with a time of 1:11:29:41.

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Atia pocketed GH¢10,000 and Tampico soft drinks, while Martey received GH¢5,000 and Tampico soft drinks.

"I had prepared well for this race and was not surprised I made the time to win the day. I am not resting now, because I want to do better in my next race," Arthur said.

In the women's category, Portia Anaba of the Ghana Police Service Training School won the top spot in the 21-kilometre category with a time of 1:23:01, with Colette Ayade from Benin placing second in 1:23:25, while Christiana Asibe Mumuni placed third.

The race, the fourth edition, attracted over 2,000 athletes across the country. It was also supported by Myst Mineral Water and GWO Sevo, and organised by Medivents Consult. The event went into history as one of the best-organised road races in the country.

Mr Fady Helou, Head of Sales and Marketing at Acadia Industries Limited (AIL), producers of Tampico, congratulated the winners on their performance.

He said they looked forward to more competitions in the future and were committed to the annual Accra Inter-City Marathon.