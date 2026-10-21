Ghana: Police Coordinate Search for Missing Fishing Canoe and Seven Crew Members

The Western Regional Marine Police Command is collaborating with the Ghana Navy, Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Fisheries Commission and fishing communities to locate a missing fishing canoe and its seven crew members.

The update was contained in a statement issued on October 20, 2026, and signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Olivia E. T. Adiku, Head of the Public Affairs Unit, Western Region.

The canoe, identified as Second Chance, is owned by Nana Kweku Atta.

He reported at the Fishing Harbour Police Station in Sekondi on October 18, 2026, that the canoe left Sekondi Fishing Harbour on October 9, 2026, for a fishing expedition offshore Axim and had since not returned.

Preliminary investigations show that repeated attempts to contact the crew have been unsuccessful. A further update suggests the canoe may have suffered engine failure and drifted towards Tema and the Volta coast, but its last known position is yet to be confirmed.

The Western Naval Command, GMA, Fisheries Commission, relevant coastal police stations, chief fishermen and the Eastern Naval Command in Tema have been alerted to assist in the search.

The Police said they are working with the relevant agencies to establish the canoe's last known position and locate the crew, while urging fishing communities along the coast to report any sightings to the nearest police station.