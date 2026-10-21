Ghana: Let No Eligible Girl Miss the Hpv Vaccine

The nationwide human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign launched by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) is an important public health intervention that deserves the full support of parents, schools, communities and all stakeholders. The campaign offers Ghana a practical opportunity to protect thousands of girls from cervical cancer and other diseases associated with HPV infection.

The first round of the intensified exercise, which began on Monday, October 19, is scheduled to end on Friday, October 23. The second round will take place from November 30 to December 4. The exercise targets girls aged nine to 14 who have not yet received the vaccine.

The Ghanaian Times considers the campaign particularly important because cervical cancer remains a serious health concern in the country. With an estimated 3,000 new cases and 2,000 deaths annually, the disease continues to exact a heavy toll on women, families and the health system. Many of these deaths could be prevented through timely vaccination, screening, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

HPV is a common virus, and certain high-risk types are responsible for most cases of cervical cancer. Vaccination provides protection against the strains that cause the majority of these cases. It is therefore a preventive measure that should be embraced rather than treated with suspicion or indifference.

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Ghana introduced HPV vaccination into its national immunisation programme in September 2025. The current campaign, being undertaken in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service through its School Health Education Programme and other partners, should help reach eligible girls who may have missed earlier opportunities to receive the vaccine.

However, the success of the exercise cannot be left to health workers alone. Parents and guardians have a critical role to play by seeking accurate information, encouraging their daughters to participate and cooperating with vaccination teams.

School authorities and teachers must also help communicate the purpose of the exercise clearly and ensure that eligible pupils are reached.

Unfortunately, misinformation and misconceptions can undermine public health campaigns. Concerns about vaccines should be addressed patiently and respectfully, with health professionals providing clear, evidence-based explanations. No parent should have to rely on rumours when making decisions that could affect a child's future health.

The GHS must, for its part, ensure that adequate vaccines and trained personnel are available at all designated schools. Health teams should keep accurate records of vaccinated girls and follow up on those who miss the exercise. Clear communication about the campaign dates and eligibility requirements will also help prevent confusion.

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Equally important is the need to ensure that girls who are out of school or otherwise difficult to reach are not left behind. Public health protection should not depend on a child's circumstances or location. Community outreach and appropriate arrangements will be necessary to reach every eligible girl.

While vaccination is a major step towards preventing cervical cancer, it must form part of a broader national strategy that includes public education, screening, early detection and access to treatment. Ghana must continue investing in these services so that women can obtain care before the disease reaches an advanced stage.

The two-round campaign is an opportunity to make meaningful progress against a preventable disease. Parents must cooperate, schools must facilitate access, and health authorities must deliver the exercise efficiently and transparently.

The Ghanaian Times urges all stakeholders to act now. Every eligible girl protected today represents a chance to prevent suffering and save a life in the future.

Let us ensure that no girl misses this opportunity because of misinformation, neglect or a failure to reach her.

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